Nana Aba Anamoah has been named brand Ambassador for Nexus Global Services Ltd.

Nana Aba announced the new role, urging followers to seek reliable medical guidance

The new brand ambassadorial deal comes in the wake of her successful Women of Valour UK conference

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ace broadcaster and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has been named the face of Nexus Global Services Ltd., a Ghana-Türkiye-based company specialising in health tourism.

Nana Aba shared the news of her appointment by Nexus, which specialises in connecting Africans with advanced medical treatment options both locally and abroad, in a post on social media.

Nana Aba Anamoah starts new role as brand ambassador for Nexus Global Services. Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The post showed a photo of Nana Aba in an artwork which welcomed her as a brand ambassador.

Sharing the photo, the former GHone TV general manager announced her new role and urged her followers to access the right medical services.

"I’m excited to officially partner with @nexusglobalservicesltdtr as their Brand Ambassador. Access to the right medical care and guidance can change everything, and I’m proud to support a brand helping families navigate that journey with confidence. Use my promo code “Nana Aba” and enjoy a discount on all Nexus Global Services. Let us prioritise our health," she said.

Earlier, Nana Aba had shared a video explaining her role.

See the Instagram video below:

An earlier statement by Nexus Global Services indicated that the decision to bring Nana Aba on board was driven by more than her public profile. The company cited her personal story, professional reputation, and demonstrated commitment to social causes as qualities that mirror its own patient-first philosophy. The firm said the alliance is expected to widen public knowledge of the treatment options available beyond Ghana's borders through a figure the public already trusts.

Nana Aba, for her part, described the role as one she embraced with conviction, pointing to the urgency of equipping families with reliable information and dependable support at what are often the most consequential moments of their lives.

Nana Aba holds successful Women of Valour UK

The announcement of Nana Aba's ambassadorial role for Nexus Global comes on the back of a successful Women of Valour in the UK.

The 2026 Women of Valour conference, the third edition, came off at the London Hilton on Park Lane on Saturday, March 7.

Several high-profile female celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kate Henshaw, Serwaa Amihere, Ghana's High Commissioner-Designate to the UK and Ireland, Sabah Zita Benson, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, Sandra Ankobiah, and others, attended the grand event.

Nana Aba Anamoah new role as Nexus ambassador comes after her Women of Valour success. Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Twitter

Despite its success, controversy arose on social media after it emerged that GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), was among the sponsors of Nana Aba's event.

In response to the backlash, GoldBod Jewellery, helmed by Gertrude Emefa Donkor, explained that the company offered discounts on jewellery purchases to participants of the event.

However, in a post she shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, March 9, 2026, Nana Aba responded to the backlash over her Women of Valour event.

She expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, including netizens, for discussing the London event widely on social media.

Watch an Instagram video from Nana Aba's event below:

A-Plus defends Nana Aba amid Goldbod saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician A-Plus has reacted to the controversy from Nana Aba's Women of Valour UK event.

In a post, the Gomoa Central MP dismissed the criticisms against the veteran broadcaster and called out Goldbod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

Source: YEN.com.gh