GoldBod Jewellery has faced online criticism over its alleged sponsorship of the Women of Valour programme held in London

However, Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of GoldBod, clarified that they partnered with 'Women of Valour' contrary to information that they were sponsors

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Sammy Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GoldBod, has clarified that claims that his company provided any financial support for the 'Women of Valour' event are false.

He said that neither GoldBod nor its subsidiary, GoldBod Jewellery, gave even GH¢1 for the event.

Sammy Gyamfi, the CEO of GoldBod, explains that they did not give any financial support to Nana Aba Anamoah's Women of Valour. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi & Nana Aba Anamoah.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that they were only partners and not sponsors.

"GoldBod Jewellery is a subsidiary of GoldBod. The managing director has designed a plan to sponsor an event, and I want the women attending to connect with our jewellery. If given the opportunity, I would market our jewellery to them. I was pleased to learn about a partnership that didn’t require GoldBod Jewellery to provide financial support."

"In fact, they were not listed as a sponsor. I confirmed with GoldBod Jewellery, and they did not contribute any money to the programme,” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi explained that even though there was a form of partnership, it did not involve money. He indicated that the company was not mentioned among the sponsors.

He suggested that any collaboration may have been limited to promotional arrangements, such as offering discounts under themed campaigns like “Love Month” and “Ghana Month.”

GoldBod Jewellery, a subsidiary of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), came under fierce criticism on social media over its decision to partner with the Women of Valour programme held in London.

However, Sammy Gyamfi indicated that the public outrage over the issue was mainly caused by misinformation. He said that those who reacted did so based on incorrect claims.

“We recently held a Love Month promotion where organisations could partner with us to offer special discounts on our jewellery. This is a type of partnership we are proud to facilitate. March was Ghana Month, and we will also be providing discounts for Heritage Month."

“Some people mistakenly believed that money had exchanged hands, but that was not the case. I think it’s important for Ghanaians to support locally made products. The misunderstanding and resulting anger stemmed from incorrect information,” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi entreated Ghanaians to support locally made products, including GoldBod Jewellery, as part of efforts to promote domestic industries.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Sammy Gyamfi's explanation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@quophiappiah said:

"I can understand it's always difficult for us to trust officialdom and official communications from the seat of government, and rightly so, because we know and understand the political game, but it's also equally important to verify rumours before drawing firm conclusions on issues. To the best of my knowledge, the jewellery division only provided discounts for those willing to buy. And honestly, if that's what happened, I don't have a problem with that marketing move at all for such a program simply because women are the main drivers of ornament purchase like gold, diamond and many others."

@MrNana_ wrote:

"Why would they do that in the first place?"

@mr_kwabla said:

"If you say so, so be it."

@ibfantastic8 wrote:

"Even if it’s true and you don’t understand, go to court."

@NRichmond76 said:

"Man is king in terms of communication."

Source: YEN.com.gh