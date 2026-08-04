A video of Afia Schwarzenegger capturing what appeared to be a roadside thrift sale in the United States surfaced online and went viral

Critics accused the media personality of hypocrisy, citing past comments she allegedly made mocking others for wearing cheap outfits

The footage drew mixed reactions, with some users defending thrift shopping as a common and acceptable practice in the US

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A video of Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger shopping for what many viewers identified as second-hand goods at what appeared to be a roadside thrift sale in the United States has gone viral, triggering a wave of criticism on social media.

Afia Schwarzenegger faces backlash after a video shows her shopping for thrift goods in the US. Image credit: Afia Schwarzenegger, Kwame Boakye

Source: Facebook

The footage shows Afia browsing through bags and other items laid out at the outdoor sale.

While thrift shopping is widely accepted and common across the United States, the video drew sharp responses from a section of her online following who found her presence at such a sale difficult to reconcile with her public image.

Critics cite past comments on cheap clothing

Several social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the scenes in the video and remarks Afia Schwarzenegger had allegedly made in the past, in which she reportedly mocked individuals for wearing inexpensive or second-hand clothing.

Many users described her appearance at the thrift sale as hypocritical, arguing that it contradicted the extravagant lifestyle she has long projected to her audience.

The backlash spread rapidly across various platforms, with some commenters using the popular Ghanaian term "bend down boutique," a colloquial reference to second-hand clothing stalls, to describe the scene.

@Masel Debright wrote:

"Bend down boutique😅."

@Augustina Osei commented:

"This is called projection. The rich lady shopping at a bend-down boutique. Man is not...😅😅."

@Don Richy added:

"VAR has done ✅ it🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Lumba holy spirit will expose all of them 🤣🤣."

@Afia Adwubi predicted:

"She will come and say s33, 3y3 content. Mark it somewhere."

Others defend thrift shopping

Not everyone joined in the criticism. Several commenters pushed back, arguing that buying affordable or second-hand items carries no shame, particularly in a country like the United States where people across all income levels practise thrift shopping.

@Sandy wrote:

I don't think anything is wrong with it"

@Willy wrote:

"We always buy from the streets here in the US, so what is the news in this?"

The Facebook video of Afia Schwarzenegger is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger secretly films Counsellor Lutterodt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Media personality Afia Schwarzenegger triggered fresh online drama after secretly filming controversial relationship communicator Counsellor George Lutterodt in the United States.

The comedienne captured Lutterodt standing closely outside a stadium alongside an alleged female acquaintance during the Black Stars' international assignment abroad.

Afia jokingly declared that she has voluntarily taken on the task of monitoring and exposing married public figures who travel without their spouses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh