“I Have Given Birth to a Son Without Knowing”: Nana Aba Reacts to Man Claiming She Is His Mother
- Nana Aba Anamoah has shared a message from a young man who claimed that she is his biological mother
- He claimed the woman who raised him shared the secret before her death and urged him to find Nana Aba
- The media personality reacted humorously to the man's claim, sparking mixed reactions on social media
Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has once again stirred conversation online, but this time it was over a message she said caught her completely off-guard.
Taking to X, she jokingly wrote that she had 'apparently given birth to a full-grown son without knowing.'
The sarcastic announcement immediately drew attention, but it was the screenshots she attached that truly got people talking.
Graduate insists Nana Aba is his mother
According to the messages she shared, a young man reached out to her, claiming that she is his biological mother.
He introduced himself as a University of Ghana graduate and explained that the woman who raised him had passed away.
Before her death, she supposedly told him that Nana Aba was his real mother and that he should try to find her.
The message did not stop at seeking clarity about his identity, as he requested financial help to further his education at the master's level.
He also mentioned that his rent was due and that the woman who had been supporting him was no longer alive to help out.
In another part of the message, he said he had heard his biological father could be Kennedy Agyapong, but insisted he could not be certain unless Nana Aba confirmed the story herself.
Check out the X post below:
Reactions to Nana Aba's post about 'son'
Nana Aba reacted with laughing emojis while sharing the exchange publicly, with her lighthearted response suggesting she did not take the claim seriously.
As expected, social media users had plenty to say.
The boldness of the message entertained some, while others expressed disbelief at how confidently such claims could be made.
Check out some of the comments below:
1brotherman commented:
"He forgot to ask the woman who his uncles are. I'm sure she would've mentioned Ibrahim Mahama and Despite."
Aloko Philemon commented:
"I think we should let the woman answer the question herself, because those of you saying it's not true are not also sure of what you are saying, because the guy in question didn't write to you."
Flexy Brave Hearted commented:
"My last name is Nkrumah. I had a visa interview session and was asked if I was related to Kwame Nkrumah. I shouted oh yes, my father's side, he was an uncle I never met, though may he rest in peace. Bam, I got it."
Prolific Edward Frimpong commented:
"But why have the two main characters, who could provide you with substantial evidence of these wild claims, passed on? Lol. This guy's format is not formatting at all."
Chancellor Wade commented:
"I'm sure someone told him to say this buh I can't prove it.. He didn't seek Wisdom from God to present his story well. He just copied the story and pasted it. Lol."
Nana Aba shares why she chose journalism
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Nana Aba Anamoah had detailed why she chose to become a broadcaster instead of going into medicine.
The influencer recounted her dad's reactions after watching her for the first time on while she read the evening news, with social media users reacting to her remarks.
