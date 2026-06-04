The celebrated Prophet Telvin Sowah has finally explained why his earlier prophecy about Kudus concerning the FIFA World Cup appeared to have failed

In a viral video, the renowned Ghanaian clergyman said it was an indirect message, claiming that he only predicted the outcome if he were taken to the tournament

Prophet Telvin's recent statement has triggered massive reactions on social media, with some football lovers supporting him, while others blasted the man of God

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Prophet Telvin Sowah has detailed why his prophecy on Kudus ahead of the World Cup appeared to have failed.

Prophet Telvin Sowah details why his prophecy about Kudus Mohammed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup appeared to fail. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Kudus Mohammed

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Okay FM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, Prophet Telvin Sowah claimed he only sent an indirect message to the GFA, explaining that he only predicted what would have happened if the association had taken him to the World Cup.

According to the man of God, he doesn't interfere to destroy people's businesses, saying that if he had prophesied that Kudus was not going to the FIFA World Cup, he would have been tagged a prophet of doom and lashed out at.

"People are saying my prophecy failed because I said Kudus will have a burning sensation on his leg and sit down on the field, and he won't even finish the first half. I don't touch the work of people," he said.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin's Kudus prophecy, which many believed had failed, is below:

"Ghanaians were expecting me to come out to say that Kudus will not go to the World Cup so that they come and blame me, describing me as a prophet of doom," he added.

According to Prophet Telvin, he had predicted that Kudus Mohammed would sustain an injury, which he believes came to pass, noting that if he had said that he wouldn't be selected, many Ghanaians would have come after him, blaming him.

"I said earlier that he would have an injury, and it happened, and so if I had said that, I would be blamed. I do not interfere in someone's business, but then this is how prophecy is; I will tell you the outcome of the situation, and the result of it is that when he goes to the field, he won't be able to even play the first half."

"If you know he won't go and perform, and you decide to take him there, then it's your own cup of tea. If the person is injured and you are following up on that and someone comes to tell you he will not perform well, how then do you plan to still take him along?"

"If I had blacklisted Kudus as not going, the next caption will be 'Prophet Telvin declares a prophecy of doom on Kudus, he won't go to the World Cup'. I only predicted the outcome. It was an indirect communication I made."

Prophet Telvin Sowah's remark has caught the attention of many football lovers, sparking widespread reactions.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah is below:

Prophet Telvin Sowah's explanation sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah disclosed why his Kudus prophecy appeared to have failed.

Mala wrote:

"His prophecy never failed. And it will never fail. Master of time for a reason."

Kwamina wrote:

"Settings everywhere."

Bene wrote:

"This guy is not serious."

Ferkah wrote:

"Hahaha…. Tell him… to regain your trust, boys need a constant score line for the first World Cup match. If not lalai … you go explain taya."

Telvin Sowah Adjei prophesies doom for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of Nigeria. Image credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Telvin Sowah

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah warns Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Telvin Sowah had prophesied doom for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President.

In a video, the Ghanaian preacher said that he saw the leader being overthrown in a vision supposedly shown by God.

Source: YEN.com.gh