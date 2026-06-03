Drogba of the YOLO series has broken his silence after Fella Makafui responded to his earlier claims that she abandoned him

In a recent post, the actor insisted that his colleague never visited him, clarifying that the interview was referring to the past

Drogba's unexpected statement has stirred massive emotions on social media, with many fans sharing their mixed comments

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YOLO's Drogba has responded after Fella Makafui clapped back at him over his remarks that she abandoned him.

Drogba of YOLO TV series fame breaks his silence on his colleague Fella Makafui's clap back at his abandonment allegation. Photo credit: The BBC Ghana & fellamakafui

Source: Facebook

In an interview with Sammy Kay Media, the actor, who was previously diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, stated that his former colleague had not visited since he started battling the health condition.

According to him, Fella Makafui attempted to reach out through Jeffery Nortey during the early stages of his ailment, but he was amazed and wondered if she did not have his number stored.

“Fella Makafui hasn’t reached out. When the thing came, she reached out to Jeffery Nortey. She has my number, so Jeffery Nortey was surprised. Later, she reached out to me with a different number and asked me when I was free. I told her I am always free, and since then, I haven’t heard from her,” Drogba stated.

Drogba further indicated that he reached out to other colleagues in the movie industry, while others contacted him when the news of his ailment broke, but they all failed to make any commitment.

According to the embattled actor, he had contacted colleagues like Salma Mumin, Kisa Gbekle, and John Dumelo, among others, but they had not yet extended any assistance to him.

Drogba said he understood that everyone has their challenges and did not expect them to fund all his bills, but appealed to them for assistance or even support before it is too late.

“They shouldn't wait for something to happen to me before they come and say sweet words, and the sweet words wouldn't bring me back.”

Fella Makafui responds to Drogba's allegations

Following Drogba's interview, The Village Blogger reshared the video on TikTok.

In the comments section, Fella Makafui responded to her colleagues' allegation.

According to her, she hoped the video was an old one, claiming she had been reaching out to the YOLO star.

"I hope this video is not new because that will be surprising. We've been communicating lately for anyone asking," she wrote.

Fella Makafui's response sparked massive reactions on social media.

The TikTok video of Drogba, to which Fella Makafui responded, is below:

Drogba breaks silence on Fella Makafui's reply

In a post shared on his official TikTok page on Tuesday, June 2, Drogba insisted that Fella Makafui never visited him; however, he clarified that the interview that caused the controversy was referring to the past.

"To everyone in the comment section, I wasn’t tagged in the village blogger, so the full story wasn’t heard. Please watch the full interview to get a full understanding. Thank you. During the interview, we were discussing the past, not the present. Please understand that," he said.

"No, she never visited. That’s a fact, and I’ve come to accept it. I am not entitled to anyone. That’s part of life, and I understand it," he added.

The YOLO star further apologised to anyone who felt hurt by his claims, saying:

"I’m sorry if I hurt anyone’s feelings. I came for solutions, not drama. Sorry if I offended you. I never knew this interview would spark another controversy… so I’ll say no more. Lesson learned."

"Right now, no one is talking about my health issue, just the controversy 😔 It’s well. Thank you. Herh this life 😷😷😷."

The TikTok post of Drogba is below:

Drogba's reply to Fella Makafui sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Drogba responded to Fella Makafui's clap back.

Abdul Malik wrote:

"Boss may you be healed my all time favourite YOLO."

Abena Gati wrote:

"You will be fine because in YOLO you thought as so many things God almighty will hear your prayers."

DeeLarge wrote:

"Don’t dwell on the hoax please. Focus on your health , you don’t need negative energy at this moment."

Ｈit wrote:

"Inn Sha Allah you’ll be back to your feet."

Fella Makafui reacts after Drogba's emotional allegations that she abandoned him spark debate on social media. Image credit: Fella Makafui, The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Drogba denies receiving Ibrahim Mahama's help

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Drogba denied reports that he received help from billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama.

In a social media post, he said that reports to the contrary were untrue and called on Ibrahim and other prominent, wealthy Ghanaians to come to his aid.

Source: YEN.com.gh