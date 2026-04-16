Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has caused fear on social media after he shared a disturbing prophecy about the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu

The well-known man of God has detailed that the president, in a vision, claimed to have been inspired by God, the leader will soon be overthrown

It seems the controversial message didn't sit well with some Nigerian citizens, as they have thronged social media to criticise the Ghanaian man of God

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerians have gone after Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei after giving a controversial prophecy about Bola Tinubu.

Prophet Telvin causes fear with disturbing prophecy about Nigerian president Bola Tinubu. Image credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Accra FM on April 15, the man of God emphatically stated that the president of Nigeria would soon be overthrown, citing a vision believed to have been inspired by God as his basis for making such a claim.

Prophet Telvin, whose prophecy about the US-Iran supposedly came to pass, explained that Bola Tinubu would go on a trip to an undisclosed location and would come back only to realise he is not the president any longer, as indicated by the prophet.

“Nigerian Prez. Ahmed Tinubu is about to be removed by his own people. Two of his own defence people will betray him. He will travel, and return to find he is no longer President,” he said.

This recent prophetic message came after he disclosed that he was working on a catalyst for Nigeria, disclosing that, from what he saw in the spiritual realm, there might be division in the country.

According to his earlier prediction, some citizens would go after Bola Tinubu and overthrow him from his position illegally, prompting him to run to Ghana.

He claimed that President John Dramani Mahama would save his life by offering him good hospitality.

Prophet Telvin added that some Nigerian politicians would be involved in corrupt activities that would spike anger among citizens of Nigeria.

Speaking about the aftermath of the scandal as seen in his vision, he indicated that there would be fights and death cases reported in Nigeria before and during their election, which is expected to take place in January 2027, due to a vision he had.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei is below:

Telvin's Tinubu prophecy spikes anger among Nigerians

Some Nigerians on social media who came across the disturbing prophecy from Prophet Telvin have expressed their anger, and below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Chordo wrote:

“This pastor is now rushing ahead of God. What is all this? And how does this benefit your country?”

Prince Aladesanmi wrote:

“This vision is for Ghana instead. I swear to God to come back and call me names if it doesn't happen to Ghana.”

Purity wrote:

“Seeing visions without solution is not of God; the almighty gives vision to redeem.”

Olagoke Hamid wrote:

“The truth is our president sees things before it happens, you'd better concentrate on seeing what will benefit your country.”

Ayo Success wrote:

“So many prophecies that Tinubu will not be Nigerian president, where are those prophets by now?”

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin speaking about his alleged recognition is below:

Prophet Telvin reportedly earns global recognition over his purported accurate predictions. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: TikTok

Prophet Telvin reportedly earns global recognition

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah had disclosed an alleged invitation to join an international cabinet due to his prophetic gift.

Detailing an email he claimed to have received, he stated categorically that the recognition stemmed from his alleged accurate prophecies.

Although he did not disclose the country involved, he claimed his role was to give security and economic advice.

Source: YEN.com.gh