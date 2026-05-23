The date for Ghana’s official squad announcement for the 2026 World Cup has now been disclosed

The Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at the tournament, marking another chapter in their World Cup history

However, former captain Andre Ayew is expected to miss out on the final list, according to reports in the local media

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Ghanaian supporters will not have to wait much longer to learn who makes the cut for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are closing in on their official 26-man squad, ending weeks of speculation across the country.

2026 FIFA World Cup: When Ghana Will Officially Announce Final 26-Man Squad Emerges. Photos by Alfredo Estrella and Hector Vivas - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Most of the 48 qualified nations have already published their lists for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. That has increased pressure on the Ghana Football Association to set a clear timeline.

That clarity has now arrived. GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has confirmed when the announcement will be made, easing growing uncertainty among fans.

When will Ghana announce World Cup squad?

According to Kurt Okraku, who also serves as second CAF Vice President, head coach Carlos Queiroz will unveil the final squad on Monday, June 1.

He shared the update in a Facebook post shortly after Ghana’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico, a match used to assess both fringe and young prospects ahead of the global tournament.

Okraku said via Pulse Sports:

“Objective accomplished! This event has provided significant stage exposure for the majority of our U-23 players, who will soon assemble for the Olympic qualifiers, as well as other players who had limited playing time,” Okraku stated.

“The World Cup squad announcement is scheduled for June 1st. Let’s maintain our collective support for our stars.”

2026 FIFA World Cup: When Ghana Will Officially Announce Final 26-Man Squad Emerges. Photo by Luis Cano/Jam Media.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Ghana's build-up to the World Cup

The Black Stars’ build-up to their fifth World Cup appearance has been far from smooth.

Since sealing qualification in October 2025 with a 1-0 win over Comoros, the team has gone five matches without victory.

That run included defeats to Japan and South Korea, a heavy 5-1 loss to Austria, and a 2-1 setback against Germany, which contributed to a combined 10-2 scoreline across those games.

Those results led to the exit of Otto Addo, who has since joined FIFA’s Technical Study Group for the tournament.

Carlos Queiroz was later appointed to steady the ship but missed the Mexico friendly due to personal reasons.

He is expected to take charge again in the next fixture against Wales on June 2, just a day after the squad reveal.

Ghana will open their World Cup campaign on June 17 against Panama before facing England and Croatia in Group L, as they aim to rediscover form at the biggest stage in football.

Ayew out of Ghana's World Cup squad

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew’s ambition of a record fourth FIFA World Cup appearance has taken a serious hit after reports indicated he has been excluded from Ghana’s provisional squad for 2026.

The development raises fresh uncertainty over the veteran forward’s role in the Black Stars’ plans, despite his vast international experience.

Source: YEN.com.gh