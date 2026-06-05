Serwaa Amihere announced on June 2, 2026, that she had successfully moved an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana for the first time in her career

The Law Platform published a story claiming judges scolded her for appearing without a senior colleague, casting a shadow over her achievement, before deleting it

Serwaa Amihere appeared to respond to the saga by reposting a Twitter user's message slamming the publication for allegedly lacking integrity and sincerity

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has reacted for the first time to the ongoing saga surrounding her appearance at the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Serwaa Amihere appears to react to reports of allegedly being scolded by the Supreme Court after resharing a post lambasting the publication involved. Image credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the media personality, who was called to the Bar in October 2025, enabling her to start practising as a lawyer, announced a massive achievement in her young career.

In a post shared to her official Twitter account, Serwaa Amihere said she had been granted the privilege of single-handedly moving an application before the Supreme Court of Ghana for the first time in her career.

Serwaa Amihere expressed pride in the achievement and gratitude to her senior colleagues for presenting her with the opportunity.

The Twitter post shared by Serwaa Amihere announcing her newest achievement is below.

Serwaa Amihere allegedly scolded at Supreme Court

Serwaa Amihere’s Supreme Court appearance sparked a viral firestorm as the publication, The Law Platform, ran a story claiming she had been scolded by the judges at the apex court.

According to the website, which specialises in covering legal cases in Ghana, judges at the Supreme Court were allegedly unhappy with a relatively junior lawyer like Serwaa Amihere appearing before them and questioned why she was not accompanied by a senior colleague but another relatively inexperienced lawyer.

The Law Platform claimed the interaction occurred during a hearing where Serwaa Amihere moved an application before the Supreme Court: THE REPUBLIC VS THE COURT OF APPEAL, CIVIL DIV., KUMASI EX-PARTE: CALBANK PLC (SUIT NO. J5/54/2026).

The story cast a dark shadow over Serwaa Amihere’s achievement and stirred mixed reactions online.

Serwaa Amihere reacts to Supreme Court ‘scolding’

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, Serwaa Amihere appeared to share her first reaction towards the ongoing brouhaha surrounding her Supreme Court appearance.

Shortly after their story went viral, the Law Platform deleted it from their website, leaving many Ghanaians puzzled.

In a remarkable turn of events, the platform claimed they removed the story following interference from a Supreme Court judge after their story’s deletion was questioned by a social media user, Austine.

"A Supreme Court Judge has prevailed on us. Out of respect for our Law Lord, we have unpublished for now," the Law Platform wrote.

Austine subsequently expressed great discomfort at the Law Platform’s claim, slamming them for failing to maintain journalistic integrity and questioning the inappropriate nature of the alleged request from a Supreme Court judge.

Austine later shared a post questioning the integrity and sincerity of the Law Platform, writing:

"When the truth comes out, the sincerely mistaken refuses to be sincere or mistaken,"

Serwaa Amihere, who had presumably been following the interaction between the Twitter user and the platform that reported the negative story about her, reposted Austine's post, indicating her agreement with his stance questioning the publication.

A Facebook post showing the interaction between Austine and the Law Platform and Serwaa Amihere's repost is below.

Nana Aba Anamoah slams The Law Platform over reports of a judge allegedly scolding Serwaa Amihere during her first Supreme Court appearance. Image credit: NanaAbaAnamoah, SerwaaAmihere

Source: Facebook

Nana Aba Anamoah slams Law Platform

Previously, Nana Aba Anamoah slammed The Law Platform for negatively reporting about her protege Serwaa Amihere appearing before the Supreme Court.

In a post on Twitter, she called out the publication for being cowardly and warned that the next time they reported such disputed news, they should stand by it and not delete it.

Source: YEN.com.gh