Serwaa Amihere announced on April 30, 2026, that the Mental Health Authority had appointed her as ambassador for its Purple Month campaign

The MHA launched its 2026 National Fundraising Campaign on April 29, with its CEO stating the authority was shifting from awareness to action

Fans praised Serwaa Amihere's appointment, with many describing her as the right choice for the ambassadorial role

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Popular Ghanaian media personality and lawyer, Serwaa Amihere, has expressed pride on social media after being appointed as an ambassador for Ghana’s Mental Health Authority (MHA).

Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere is named as an ambassador for the Mental Health Authority's Purple Month campaign. Image credit: @Serwaa_Amihere

Source: Twitter

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, the Mental Health Authority launched its 2026 National Fundraising Campaign for Purple May Month.

The event, held at the headquarters of the Assemblies of God Ghana, assembled diverse mental health stakeholders, including policymakers, health professionals, corporate leaders, and members of the public, to advance mental healthcare in Ghana.

The Chief Executive of the MHA, Dr Eugene K Dordoye, said the agency carries out awareness campaigns in May of every year, but is poised to move from awareness creation to action with this year's program.

"In May of every year, we hold Mental Health Awareness. But this year, we believe we have done enough to create awareness and want to move to action. So this time, we want all that we know about mental health to be put into action.

"We don't want the case to be that where you stay in the country determines whether you have access to mental healthcare or not. We do not want mental healthcare to be confined to only Accra and Kumasi," he said.

The YouTube video of Dr Eugene Dordoye speaking about Mental Health Awareness month is below.

Serwaa Amihere appointed Mental Health Ambassador

On Thursday, April 30, media personality Serwaa Amihere announced that she had been appointed by the Mental Health Authority to serve as an ambassador for its campaign.

Serwaa Amihere said she was excited to work on the Purple Month campaign and expressed pride at being given such a weighty responsibility.

"I’m proud to serve as Ambassador for the Mental Health Authority’s Purple Month. Mental health deserves urgency. It deserves attention, and it deserves action. This is more than a campaign. It’s a call for everyone to care," she wrote.

Serwaa Amihere's announcement generated excitement among fans as many praised her as the right choice for the role.

The Twitter post by Serwaa Amihere announcing her new ambassadorial role is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh