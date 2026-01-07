Florence Obinim Flaunts Beauty and Refined Looks as She Reportedly Drags Popular Podcaster to Police
- Florence Obinim stirred fresh reactions after stepping out in a striking blue outfit and refined look for her latest public appearance
- The outing came weeks after she faced backlash over her altered facial looks during a TikTok Live session in December 2025
- Reports indicated she was at the police headquarters with actress Nayas 1 in connection with a defamation case against social media personality Highest Eri
Controversial Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim, stirred reactions with her flashy beauty during her latest public appearance.
The Osoro Ne Me Fie hitmaker sparked backlash in recent weeks over her altered looks after she shared a viral video asking for people to attend an event at her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim’s church.
In the December 21, 2025, video, the gospel musician held a TikTok live session in which she extended invitations to Ghanaians to attend the event at the church in Tema.
Apostle Lilian Kumah issues fierce warning to critics after controversial remarriage, video stirs reactions
The gospel singer also showed off her new facial look as she expressed her excitement while she flaunted her fine figure in a beautiful red dress.
Many Ghanaians took to social media to slam the veteran gospel singer, with many accusing her of undergoing cosmetic procedures to alter her facial appearance.
Florence Obinim praised over new look
On Wednesday, January 6, 2026, the gospel singer earned plaudits on social media after she made a new public appearance.
Clad in a flowing blue dress with a high-grade wig and beautiful accessories, the singer appeared to be a far cry from the polarising appearance she showed on TikTok Live.
According to reports, Florence Obinim, who was accompanied by actress Nayas 1, was at the police headquarters in pursuit of a defamation case against popular social media personality, Highest Eri.
Details of their case have yet to be made public.
Below is the TikTok video of Florence Obinim at the police headquarters.
Reactions to Florence Obinim’s new look
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians praising Florence Obinim over her current look.
VICBEE said:
"The woman is looking good oo."
🅱️ell's closets💕💕💕💕wrote:
"The makeup artist wasn’t good at first but now she has got a better one…God blessed you mum."
She’s everlove commented:
"Nayas is a nice woman."
