Berla Mundi has resurfaced in public for the first time in months amid her recent absence from the media scene

In trending videos, the TV3 presenter showed off her current look as she attended an event with some colleagues

Berla Mundi's latest public appearance triggered reactions from Ghanaians, who expressed how they missed her

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance.

The celebrated media personality has been inactive in the media scene for several months after she and her husband, David Tabi, reportedly welcomed their first child as a married couple.

Berla was first reported to be pregnant in January 2025, exactly one year after she and her husband tied the knot in a grand 2024 wedding.

She had been spotted with a baby bump while MCing a public event.

Even though Berla Mundi did not confirm or deny the rumours, her absence from TV3's morning show as one of its main hosts fuelled the rumours.

She was subsequently reported to have delivered her child abroad in May 2025 after photos of her without a baby bump surfaced online.

Berla Mundi makes rare public appearance

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, Samsung Ghana held its 2026 edition of their annual Galaxy Unpacked event at the Nsuomnam Seafood and Fish restaurant in Accra.

The global electronic giants held the grand event, attended by several high-profile celebrities, including Giovani Caleb, and Cookie Tee, to unveil their latest innovation, the Galaxy S26 series, and new wireless earbuds.

In a series of videos, Berla, who is signed to Samsung Ghana as a brand ambassador, was spotted arriving at the event venue.

In a video, the TV3 presenter looked gorgeous in her beautiful multi-coloured dress as she made her grand arrival.

The celebrated media personality, with heavy makeup and glowing skin, was in great physical shape as she flashed a bright smile and posed for the cameras.

Berla received a warm reception from her TV3 Ghana colleague Cookie Tee, who welcomed her with a bouquet at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The media personality also reunited with her close friend and colleague Giovani before checking out some expensive Samsung products that were on display at the event.

The TikTok videos of Berla Mundi at the 2026 Samsung Unpacked event are below:

Berla Mundi's public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Jaylyn commented:

"Berla, dear, please come back already. We miss you on our screens."

Issifu Musah said:

"Eii Berla, where have you been? Long time no see! You are looking pretty as usual."

Dede wrote:

"We missed you paa. Come back on our screen o."

TrendZone_Gh remarked:

"Where she go hide😁?"

Berla Mundi slams netizen for mocking her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi slammed a netizen for mocking her about her weight after she shared a photo online.

The TV3 presenter hurled insults at the netizen after he used a derogatory word in their online interaction, triggering many reactions.

