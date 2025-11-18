Berla Mundi's husband David Tabi has made a rare public appearance with his two sisters

In a video, the TV3 presenter's husband and his siblings were spotted filming a promo for an event

Footage of David Tabi with his two sisters has triggered many reactions from netizens online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

David Tabi, the husband of renowned Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi, has courted attention after a video of him and his siblings surfaced on social media.

Berla Mundi's husband, David Tabi, makes a rare public appearance with his sisters. Photo source: @berlamundi, @familybusinessdiaries/TikTok

Source: Instagram

On Monday, November 17, 2025, the elder sister of David Tabi and host of the Families Business Diaries podcast, Mary Asante Asamoah, shared a TikTok video of herself and her siblings filming a promo for the show.

In the video, Berla Mundi's husband flaunted his close bond with his sisters. He got his siblings laughing as he interrupted the taping and asked his elder sister some questions.

David later stood silently with his other sister as Mary Asante spoke about their upcoming NextGen Connect event, which would be held at the Nouveau Hotel in East Legon on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

According to her, the conference topic would centre on the working relationships between siblings in the business world.

The footage of David Tabi and his two sisters marked a rare public appearance for the siblings, who also work together at their father, Henry Tabi's Barbex Group.

The TikTok video of David Tabi making a rare public appearance with his sisters is below:

Berla Mundi celebrates David Tabi's birthday

David Tabi's rare public appearance with his sisters comes weeks after his wife, Berla Mundi, celebrated him on his birthday on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The veteran media personality shared a grayscale photo of her husband as he marked his big milestone on her official Instagram page.

The TV3 presenter accompanied the photo with a sweet caption, where she expressed her undying love for David in her native Ga language.

Berla Mundi celebrates her husband David Tabi's birthday with a photo. Photo source: @ berlamundi

Source: Instagram

Berla Mundi's husband looked dapper in a long-sleeve shirt, which he folded at the elbows to show off the expensive wristwatch that elevated his look.

The operations manager for Barbex Group smiled graciously for the camera while gazing at his beautiful wife.

The Instagram post of Berla Mundi celebrating her husband David Tabi's birthday is below:

David Tabi's appearance with sisters stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Sky commented:

"Berla Mundi's husband 🥰🥰."

Vee570 said:

"Mr T Bella Mundi's husband, woo."

Gloria Jenise Osei wrote:

"Well done. I am interested 🥰."

Berla blasts netizen over "Obolo Tui" comment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Berla Mundi blasted a netizen for calling her "Obolo Tui," a Twi term to describe an overweight individual, after she shared photos of herself after a morning walk on social media.

In response to the disrespectful comment, the TV3 presenter claimed that she was chubby like the netizen's mother.

Berla Mundi's response to the netizen over his comments triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh