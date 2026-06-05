Popular Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam has announced his separation from his wife, Queen Meela

The superstar shared the information in a recent interview, claiming he has no grudge with his partner

Fancy Gadam's unexpected divorce from his partner has triggered massive reactions on social media

Ghanaian musician Ahmed Mujaheed Bello, also known as Fancy Gadam, has courted attention with a divorce announcement.

Ghanaian Musician Fancy Gadam announces his separation from his wife, Queen Meela, after many years together. Image credit: Fancy Gadam

Source: Facebook

The Total Cheat hit-maker got married to his partner, Jamila Mustapha, also known as Queen Meela, after he proposed to her in 2022. The wife of Fancy Gadam is a model and a businesswoman based in Tamale.

In a recent interview with G Face the Trender on Thursday, June 4, 2026, the talented Ghanaian artist confirmed his separation from his wife.

“I am not married anymore, I am single,” he said.

According to him, there are absolutely no grudges between him and his ex-wife, claiming that they are very cool with each other because they have a child together.

Fancy Gadam is one of the few musicians from the Northern Region who shot to fame with his command over crowds in the ancient town of Tamale, filling the 21,000-seater capacity Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on several occasions during his shows.

The once-admired relationship has ended in divorce, causing a stir on the internet. Unfortunately, Fancy Gadam did not disclose the incident surrounding their divorce; however, he stated that his wife was not present at one of his programs and wasn't promoting it, triggering many to believe that this also contributed to their separation.

Fans who came across the video have reacted massively, with many sharing their mixed opinions.

The Facebook video of Fancy Gadam speaking about his divorce from Queen Meela is below:

Reactions to Fancy Gadam's divorce

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Fancy Gadam announced his separation from his wife.

Esther wrote:

"Eeeeh men 😂😂😂yoo yate wai am here your northern sister😂😂."

Hassan wrote;

"He did not try at all."

Dauda wrote:

"I swear I don't second what fancy talk about it."

Linda wrote:

"Fancy Gadam and his wife are no longer together due to divorce, but they maintain a positive relationship for the well-being of their child. The specific reasons for their divorce aren't publicly disclosed in detail. In a recent interview or video, Fancy Gadam mentioned that his wife wasn't present at one of his programs and wasn't promoting it, which might have contributed to their breakup. However, it's not clear if this was the sole reason for their divorce."

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam discloses his intention to marry four wives. Image credit: Fancy Gadam

Source: Instagram

Fancy Gadam speaks on marrying four wives

Meanwhile, during an interview in 2019, the popular Ghanaian artist disclosed that he would be marrying four wives.

Fancy Gadam said that while debunking claims that he was a member of the LGBTQ community.

"I am not an LGBTQ...I am dating, and basically I will marry four wives,” he said.

According to the artist, such practice is acceptable and in accordance with the Islamic religion.

Speaking about where and how these marriages would take place, he said;

"Because I am from the North and I am a King marrying more than one is allowed, I won't mention names, but I would love to have one in Accra, one in Kumasi, one from the Northern Region and one from America or the UK"

The Facebook video of Fancy Gadam claiming he would marry four wives is below:

Mr Beautiful confirms divorce from wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Beautiful confirmed divorce from his wife, disclosing that his marriage ended due to a Christian friend's manipulation and false ideas.

In an interview, he noted that even in divorce, he and his ex-wife maintain a close friendship with daily phone conversations.

Despite their cordial relationship, Mr Beautiful strongly dismissed the likelihood of a comeback for them

Source: YEN.com.gh