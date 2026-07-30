Kwadwo Ntim-Mensah, popularly known as Big Chante, one half of the beloved Ghanaian Hiplife duo Akesifour, has passed away at age 43

Big Chante was best known for the classic 2006 Afrobeat track African Girl, which made Akesifour one of the most prominent music groups of the mid-2000s

A funeral poster shared on Facebook announced his burial and final funeral rites scheduled for Saturday, 8th August 2026, in Ashaiman

Kwadwo Ntim-Mensah, widely known as Big Chante and one half of the iconic Ghanaian Hiplife duo Akesifour, has died at the age of 43.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with fans and music lovers mourning the loss of one of Ghana's most recognisable voices from the mid-2000s music scene.

Big Chante of Akesifour Hiplife Duo fame dies. Photo source: Daniel Akunnor

Source: Facebook

A funeral notice shared on Facebook by Daniel Akunnor on July 30, 2026, confirmed his death and outlined the burial arrangements.

According to the poster, Big Chante passed away on Wednesday, 10th June 2026, at Plus Lab Centre in Ashaiman Tulaku.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Susana Ntim, his mother, Georgina Brobbey, and his siblings Dan Gyamfi Ntim, Richard Ntim Sarpong, and Dinah Ntim Gyamfua.

Akesifour's legacy and Big Chante's career

Alongside his partner Andy Nii Okai, known as Rass Biggy, Big Chante formed Akesifour, one of the most prominent Hiplife acts in Ghana during the mid-2000s.

The duo cemented their place in Ghanaian music history with the 2006 Afrobeat track African Girl, a song that became a cultural touchstone and introduced them to a wide audience across the country.

Watch the YouTube video Akesifour's African Girl below:

In 2023, Big Chante had been working to revitalise his career after signing a solo deal with the US-based record label Ashtown Records International, raising hopes of a new chapter for the veteran artist.

Funeral arrangements for Big Chante

The funeral programme for the Hiplife star is scheduled across two days in Ashaiman. A dawn wake-keeping will be held on Saturday, 8th August 2026, at the Ntim Residence in Ashaiman Middle East from 5:00 am to 7:00 am, followed by a lying-in-state at Kokonte Park from 8:00 am.

The burial service begins at 9:00 am at Kokonte Park before the cortege proceeds to Gbetsile Cemetery. A thanksgiving service is set for Sunday, 9th August 2026, at Glorious Redemption Church in Mateheko at 8:00 am. All friends and sympathisers have been cordially invited to attend.

See the funeral poster shared on Facebook below:

Reactions to Big Chante's funeral poster

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Richard Arthur said:

"Rest in power."

Benjamin Ebenezer said:

"R.I.P."

Koffee Frak said:

"Rest in power, Joe."

Langdon Lyf said:

"Oooh Joe, rest well."

Ken Adams said:

"Oh sad bro RIP."

Radio Adinkafo's 99K dies in road crash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the tragic passing of Justice Bernard Danquah, a well-respected broadcaster and General Manager at Radio Adikanfo 99.1 FM.

Danquah, affectionately known as 99K, lost his life in a road accident in Berekum in the Bono Region.

His distinctive voice and warmth on-air have left an indelible mark on the community, with many listeners and colleagues reflecting on the profound impact he had on local broadcasting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh