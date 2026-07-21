Akuapem Poloo addressed the long-running dating rumours between herself and AMG Armani during a radio interview on July 20, 2026

The Ghanaian actress made a surprising revelation about whether she would consider a future with the musician

Poloo also weighed in on how she believes Asantewaa likely reacted when the dating rumours first surfaced

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Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo has made a candid admission about AMG Armani, saying she would say yes to a marriage proposal from the musician despite persistent speculation about their past.

Akuapem Poloo Says She Would Accept AMG Armani's Marriage Proposal

Source: Instagram

Speaking on Aduan FM on July 20, 2026, Poloo addressed the dating rumours that have swirled around the two of them and made clear that her denials should not be taken as a sign she finds him unsuitable.

"If Armani proposes to marry me, I will agree to marry him. It's not like I want to takehim from someone, but I wouldn't want to marry him," she said.

Poloo on Asantewaa and the dating rumours

The actress also speculated on how Asantewaa, who is closely associated with AMG Armani, may have responded when the rumours first broke.

Poloo said she believes Asantewaa would have sought answers directly from him.

"I know when Asantewaa got close to AMG Armani, she would ask him whether we'd dated before. If I were the one, because of the rumours that were going round, I would have asked and it's up to the man to explain to her that we were not dating," she said.

Poloo clarifies her position on AMG Armani

Poloo was careful to distinguish between denying a romantic history and writing off any future possibility entirely.

She explained that her position has nothing to do with doubting AMG Armani's worth as a partner.

"It shouldn't be like I'm denying the dating rumours because he's not capable of dating me. I will agree to be with him if I don't have any man in my life," she added.

The actress has consistently maintained that she and AMG Armani were never an item, but her comments suggest the door is far from closed on what could have been.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh