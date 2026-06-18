Prophet Clement Testimony's past spiritual message about the midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has resurfaced after the Ghana vs Panama match in the FIFA World Cup 2026

This came after the footballers' exceptional performance in the Black Stars' first game since the start of the tournament, securing three points for Ghana by scoring the winning goal

The resurfaced prophecy by Clement Testimony has caught the attention of observers on social media, triggering many to flood the comments section to share their opinions

Ghanaian man of God, Clement Testimony's prophecy about Caleb Yirenkyi appears fulfilled after Ghana's World Cup game against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

Prophet Clement Testimony's earlier prediction about Ghana's midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi resurfaces after the Ghana vs Panama clash in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

In an interview on Metro TV on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, Clement Testimony stated that the Ghana Black Stars may not go beyond the group stage. According to him, God wanted to use the nation's team to uplift Ghana, but it has been crushed due to what he described as a violation of his direction.

Despite the man of God's bad news message for the Black Stars, he singled out Caleb Yirenkyi, stating that the world should watch out for the player, indicating that he was going to perform very well in the World Cup.

Clement Testimony also disclosed that Ghana's matches were going to be very tough, advising them not to loosen up.

“As I am sitting here, I am watching the game, and I am seeing the struggles. The Black Stars are not going to get it easy, and they shouldn't think they will have their way even with Panama,” he said.

“But they should watch out for Caleb Yirenkyi's and Christopher Bonsu Baah. They are going to perform very well. This time the small small boy will do well,” he added.

Following Caleb Yirenkyi's performance in the just-ended Ghana vs Panama game, many believe his prophecy about the midfielder has reportedly materialised.

The TikTok video of Prophet Clement Testimony delivering the prediction is below:

Caleb Yirenkyi scores Ghana's winning goal

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Black Stars of Ghana played their first match in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup against Panama in a Group L clash.

The nation's team went into the game with high hopes as supporters across the country eagerly anticipated a win.

The Ghana vs Panama match was well contested, with both teams striving to create scoring opportunities.

Unfortunately, things were not turning out well for the Black Stars as their opponent kept having good possessions, looking quite dangerous for the team.

Despite the performance from both teams, the first half of the game ended with no goals. None of them was able to have a breakthrough during the majority of the match.

After the first half break, Ghana and Panama were back on the pitch, striving to find an opportunity to score a goal.

The game approached its conclusion, with many thinking it would end in a goalless draw, but the Black Stars continued to push through, and eventually, their determination brought a result.

The young Ghanaian midfielder, Caleb Yirenkyi, scored a goal with an assist from Brandon Thomas-Asante, securing a 1-0 victory over Panama.

Black Stars currently have three points, giving them a perfect start to their World Cup journey.

Watch the YouTube video of the highlight from Ghana vs Panama below:

Clement Testimony's Yirenkyi prophecy sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Clement Testimony's video found its way back into the internet space, and below are some reactions.

Lé Vibes Cocktails wrote:

“I saw this video two days before the game, accuracy.”

Wad_perfume wrote:

“Those 2 players were the only ones who tried to score, and one did.”

Agyemang Kenny wrote:

“This man of God is great, he gave out names of the goal scorer, and Caleb, I'm rooting for Baah Bonsu in our next game, Anytime goal scorer!”

El-Kobby Nat wrote:

“Soo Accurate....Prophet Testimony is so on point. I love you, sir. I receive this Awesome Grace you carry.”

Akosua wrote:

“This Prophet is so smart. He knows how Ghanaians are, so he doesn't want to go straight to the point. I love you so much, Papa.”

Clement Testimony shares a prophecy about the NDC and a vision about the future of Ghana's development. Image credit: Prophet Clement Testimony

Source: Facebook

Prophet Testimony shares prophecy on the NDC

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared what he describes as a vision of Ghana’s developmental future, expressing optimism about the country’s progress in the coming years.

Speaking during an interview on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, the prophet stated that Ghana is heading into a transformative period marked by significant infrastructural growth and national revival

Source: YEN.com.gh