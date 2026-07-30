The Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, announced the passing of its Spiritual Father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo

Alogbo passed away peacefully at his Lagos residence at approximately 2:10 a.m. on July 30, 2026, surrounded by family

The church announced seven days of prayer sessions at his Lagos residence to mark the period of mourning

His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, the Spiritual Father of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O, has died at the age of 93.

The church confirmed his passing in an official statement released on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Ayo Ni O spiritual father, His Most Eminence Emmanuel Alogbo, dies at 93. Photos: Emmanuel Alogbo.

Source: Facebook

According to the announcement, signed by the church's Secretary-General, Prophet Anthony Olusesan Samaye, Alogbo drew his last breath at approximately 2:10 a.m. on July 30, 2026, at his home in Lagos,

He was surrounded by family members and domestic staff at the time of his passing.

Cherubim & Seraphim pays tribute Emmanuel Alogbo

In its statement, the church described Alogbo as a devoted servant of God whose entire life was given to faith, leadership and service to humanity.

"With gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent... our Spiritual Father was called to glory in the early hours of today," the statement read in part.

The announcement cast a solemn mood across the congregation, as members mourned a figure many had looked to for spiritual guidance over the course of several decades.

Widely regarded as one of Nigeria's longest-serving church leaders, Alogbo played a significant role in shaping and expanding the reach of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, both within Nigeria and internationally.

His passing marks the end of an era for the denomination, which he had led with distinction for many years.

As part of the formal period of mourning, the church announced that seven days of prayer sessions would be held at his Lagos residence. Further details regarding burial and funeral arrangements were not immediately disclosed.

See the church's statement on Facebook below:

The passing of His Eminence comes as one of Ghana's most revered spiritual leaders, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, of the Kristo Asafo Mission, gets laid to rest, despite an interim injunction.

The injunction, granted by the High Court in Accra, was sought by Kwadwo Safo Akofena against his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Archbishop Samuel Addae passes away in Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the passing of Archbishop Richard Samuel Addae, founder of Shiloh United Church in Kumasi, on June 26, 2026, whose extensive legacy, including the establishment of the Shiloh Archbishop Addae Theological Institute and Shiloh International School, has left an indelible mark on the community he served so faithfully.

As tributes poured in from grieving residents and former students, many remember Archbishop Addae not just as a religious leader, but as a compassionate guide and father figure who shaped the lives of countless individuals in Kumasi.

His contributions to education and faith have created a lasting influence that will resonate within the hearts of many for years to come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh