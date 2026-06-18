Caleb Yirenkyi's parents are trending after their son scored the lone goal in the Black Stars’ World Cup opener against Panama

Residents in Bechem celebrated in a special way with Caleb Yirenkyi's father, following his stoppage-time goal against Panama

Ghanaians who watched the celebration video applauded the footballer's father and the residents for celebrating their own

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, played their opening game in the 2026 World Cup against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The only goal of the game was scored by Caleb Yirenkyi in the 90+5 minute following a counterattack.

Bechem residents hoist Caleb Yirenkyi's father after his son scores the winning goal in Ghana's opening game at the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

The lone goal of the game got several Ghanaians, including the Vice President Prof Opoku-Agyemang excited. This also implied Ghana secured three points at the end of the game.

The FC Nordsjælland midfielder has become a favourite among the fans after the heroic display during the opening match.

Several people celebrated him while residents in Bechem, where his parents live, applauded Yirenkyi's mother and father.

Bechem residents celebrate Caleb Yirenkyi's father

A video on social media showed Caleb Yirenkyi's father watching the football with other neighbours outside.

Immediately, his son scored the goal, his fellow residents hoisted him to celebrate his son's feat.

One woman kept shouting to make everyone know who the man was. She happily screamed:

"This is Yirenkyi's father. This is Yirenkyi's father!"

She continued to shout Yirenkyi's name so anybody around who did not know their ties with the young man would know.

Yirenkyi's father, who wore a blue shirt, was all smiles as the young people put him on their shoulders to jubilate over his son's achievement.

Ghana’s Black Stars are now second in Group L and will travel to the Boston Stadium in the US to face England at 8:00 PM on June 23.

The final group game against Croatia will also be played in the US at the Philadelphia Stadium on June 27 at 9:00 PM.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Yirenkyi's father's reaction

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@otfyoungerr said:

"Make una tell him we need Jordan Ayew replacement."

@QwekuBismark23 wrote:

"The same people go crucify him if he misbehaves."

@Hubby6xa said:

"Nyame nhiyra yirenkyi papa berma."

@anonymousxhuman wrote:

"This is so awesome. A very proud father ❤️."

@dafuccin_ghost said:

"You’ve introduced your family to Ghanaians. I hope he stays away from penalties o😭😂😂. I know what Asamoah Gyan saw."

@khali_fa98 wrote:

"Tears go full in eyes 🥹❤️."

Antoine Semenyo's partner, Jordeen Buckley, has touched down in Toronto to cheer for her fiancé, ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama. Image credit: @Buda Mendes/Getty Images, @jordeenb

Source: UGC

Semenyo’s fiancée arrives in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordeen Buckley touched down in Toronto, Canada, to support her partner and star player for the senior national team.

Documenting her journey from the UK to Canada, Jordeen showed the moment she packed up and headed to the airport in the UK for a flight en route to Canada.

She was then seen aboard the flight, followed by her subsequent arrival in Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh