Antoine Semenyo was named the Man of the Match in Ghana's 2026 World Cup opening game against Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026

After receiving his trophy and granting interviews, the player went to celebrate with his fiancée, Jordeen Buckley

Ghanaians on social media who saw the photos and videoes of the lovebirds applauded Semenyo for his good play

Ghana’s senior men’s national football team, the Black Stars, beat their Panama counterparts by a lone goal in their 2026 World Cup opener that was played on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The game took place at the BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

Antoine Semenyo and fiancée, Jordeen Buckley, celebrate his Man of the Match award in the Ghana vs Panama game at the World Cup. Photo credit: @jordeenb

Source: Instagram

Caleb Yirenkyi scored the late goal in the injury time to ensure Ghana got the three points for the game.

At the end of the game, Manchester City Right winger, Antoine Semenyo, was named the Man of the Match.

The Man of the Match award is given to the most outstanding, impactful, or influential individual player in a single football game.

After receiving his award and granting interviews, Antoine Semenyo moved to celebrate his award and the team's win with his fiancée.

The two hugged and kissed as Jordeen Buckley held the award and congratulated her partner the best way she could.

The lovebirds looked happy to be with each other for that short moment. In their photos, one could tell that they were so much into each other.

Even though they met at the stadium with several spectators present, it looked like they were in their own world.

Jordeen has been a constant source of support throughout his career and is often seen celebrating his achievements from the stands and on the pitch.

Semenyo proposes to his girlfriend

Semenyo and his fiancée have been together since 2020. Antoine Semenyo won the admiration of many in November 2025 when he proposed to Jordeen Buckley.

A video showed the lovely moment Semenyo went down on one knee in a romantic setting to ask the London-based model to be his wife.

Jordeen Buckley shared photos of the special moment on her Instagram page, proudly displaying her engagement ring.

She occasionally travels to stadiums to support the Black Stars forward in person.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens congratulate Semenyo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @thestatenewss on X. Read them below:

@ebenezer_annani said:

"That's beautiful, wife of his youth, we thank God he has chosen a black lady, not someone that we know, and they are now having problems."

@eii_braakofi wrote:

"Choose a black woman as a professional athlete, marry her fast and live your life. You don’t have to worry about court cases and getting banned from countries."

@hbnbchxddy said:

"It’s cute and all, but he wasn’t better than Yirenkyi yesterday. Not even close."

@i_sedza wrote:

"Person fly ien shoddy, Jordan wan spoil everything give am smh."

@belykchief said:

"Love go sweet 😂."

@IngSocrates1 wrote:

"Aww, this lady… too supportive ❤️❤️."

@Medwenmeho68692 said:

"But who gave him man of the match??? Chale make we talk true ooo..How did he win that ahead of Caleb?"

Antoine Semenyo's partner, Jordeen Buckley, has touched down in Toronto to cheer for her fiancé, ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama. Image credit: @Buda Mendes/Getty Images, @jordeenb

Source: UGC

Semenyo’s fiancée arrives in Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jordeen Buckley touched down in Toronto, Canada, to support her partner and star player for the senior national team.

Documenting her journey from the UK to Canada, Jordeen showed the moment she packed up and headed to the airport in the UK for a flight en route to Canada.

She was then seen aboard the flight, followed by her subsequent arrival in Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh