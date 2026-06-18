Ghanaian artist Keche Joshua has given his review on the performance of the Ghana Black Stars after their match against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The musician claimed the nation's team played poorly in their opening game, sending a warning to them ahead of their second match with England on Tuesday, June 23

Keche Joshua's verdict on the Black Stars' match with Panama has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many football fans siding with him

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Award-winning Ghanaian artist Joshua Kojo Ampah, widely known as Keche Joshua, has given his verdict on the Black Stars' performance in their match against Panama, causing a stir.

Ghanaian artist Keche Joshua angrily blasts Black Stars over their performance in the Ghana vs Panama game in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Keche Joshua, Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

In a video shared on social media on Thursday, June 18, 2026, the musician expressed his disappointment, despite the nation's team securing a 1:0 win.

According to Keche Joshua, he is not happy, although many Ghanaians are out there jubilating over the country's victory.

The artist who disclosed how angry he was watching the Ghana vs Panama clash, stated that the performance of the team was very poor.

According to Keche Joshua, a swift move by the Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz, changing some key players, saved Ghana from total embarrassment.

"Truth be told, I am not happy. I have seen people are jubilating, but the game the guys played yesterday is not worth celebrating, because if we face England with the same performance, we might concede thousands of goals,” he said.

" My heart was racing yesterday while watching the game. I could not even eat anything. If not for the changes the coach made, we would have been embarrassed,” Keche Joshua added.

Speaking further, Keche Joshua stated that if not for the Ghanaian midfielder, Caleb Yirenkyi, who helped in securing a goal, Ghana would have been planning its way back to its home country.

The artist further sent a strong warning to the Ghana Black Stars, urging them to

Ghana Black Stars secures a win after their crucial match against Panama in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Image credit: GFA

Source: Getty Images

improve their performances if they hope to qualify from the group stage, adding that the next two games would be tougher than their earlier match with Panama.

"Black Stars mo nsore oo, we need to qualify. I'm not happy with the football you played yesterday. If not for God who touched Yirenkyi to secure a goal for us, we would have been massively disgraced by now.”

“How can you play with Panama and score after 90 minutes?”

Keche Joshua's rants on social media have triggered massive reactions on social media with many football enthusiasts dropping mixed comments.

The Instagram video of Keche Joshua expressing disappointment over Black Stars' performance is below.

Keche Joshua's Black Stars verdict sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Keche Joshua addressed Black Stars' performance in their game against Panama.

Gifty wrote;

"A Game at a time bro… remember the game also teaches us the best… we will pick every game at a time… let chill for now, we had 3 points, and that’s the most important thing…"

Securenation wrote:

"That's fact ❤️."

Agiri wrote:

"The problem is one person, Jordan. He always wants to hold the ball. This is a tournament game."

Belle wrote:

"The truth hurts 😂😂."

The X post of Dr Bawumia's message to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana vs Panama is below:

Bawumia sends message to Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia entreated the Black Stars to play with all their might ahead of Ghana's World Cup opener against Panama on June 17.

The NPP flagbearer also joined Ghanaians in wishing the team success as they prepare for the crucial Group L clash

Source: YEN.com.gh