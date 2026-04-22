Ghanaian TV presenter Regina Van-Helvert sparked social media buzz after a video confirmed she was set to tie the knot to a man identified only as Dr Chris

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, was seen in the video with her fiancé, showing off their love

Van-Helvert's Instagram video, shared on April 22, 2026, stirred excited reactions from other celebrities and netizens on social media

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Ghanaian television presenter Regina Van-Helvert has caused a stir on social media after announcing her wedding in a viral video.

Regina Van-Helvert: TV3 Ladies Circle Host Secretly Marries Dr Chris in Private Wedding

Source: Instagram

The Media General star, co-host of the Ladies Circle on TV3, and her partner, identified only as Dr Chris, are set to the knot in a traditional and white wedding ceremony.

Regina Van-Helvert shared a video on her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, that appeared to confirm her marriage.

In the video, she and Dr Chris posed in different affectionate positions as they showed their love for one another.

The presenter conspicuously had a ring on her finger.

Below is the Instagram video confirming Regina Van-Helvert’s wedding.

Reactions to Regina Van-Helvert's wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Regina Van-Helvert's secret wedding.

Numerous celebrity friends of the media personality and actress, including Nikki Samonas, Jefferey Nortey and AJ Sarpong, shared their thoughts in her comments section.

jeffreynortey1 said:

"Charleey, broken heart diierrrr, diff stages dey ooo."

nikkisamonas wrote:

"Yaaaaassss. Come and see me dancing here 💃🏽 💃🏽. Baby girl 🎉🥳🎉🥳."

ajsarpong commented:

"We are getting marrieddddddd 🎉🎊🎉🎊💕 Congratulations, my darlingssssssss."

ianwordi said:

"My g is officially off the market!! 🕺🍾. Godspeed to you both on your journey."

adwoa.noella wrote:

"I’m not cryinnngggggggggggg🥹🥹🥰🥰."

baaba_amoaba commented:

"I just can’t stop smiling…. 😍😍😍😍😍 my very own Reg!!!."

Regina Van-Helvert speaks about dream man

Regina Van-Helvert spoke about her choice of man during an exclusive interview with TV3's 3Xtra in September 2024.

Asked if she thought a man who could not cook was a red flag, she replied in the affirmative, explaining that it was important for a man to know his way around a kitchen, describing it as romantic.

"Seriously. You need to learn how to cook. I mean, it is romantic. Imagine me waking up in the morning, you have cooked for me, and you are singing good morning, darling, breakfast is here," she said.

The Twitter video of Regina Van-Helvert speaking about red flags in a man is below.

Apostle Lilian Kumah remarries

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that John Kumah's widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah, the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, remarried a year after her husband died in a private ceremony.

The widow of the former Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP) tied the knot to Accra-based politician and philanthropist Samuel Aryeequaye at a wedding ceremony held in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Her death sparked a firestorm on social media, coming about a year and a half after her husband's death.

Source: YEN.com.gh