Anita Akuffo has caused a stir online after she shared the romantic moment her partner, Opoku Sanaa, proposed to her

The lovely moment came after the TV3 presenter announced her upcoming marriage ceremony, sharing pre-wedding photos

The heartfelt moment has caught the attention of many on social media, as her fans dropped congratulatory messages

Opoku Sanaa's romantic proposal to Anita Akuffo has sparked admiration on the internet.

Anita Akuffo drops the lovely moment she said 'yes, I do', sparking admiration online. Image credit: Anita Akuffo

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, May 20, Ghanaian media personality Anita Akua Akuffo sparked talk about marriage with her social media post.

The media personality released lovely photos with her partner, Opoku Sanaa, an entrepreneur and a musician who is the founder of Inceptus Events, prompting many to believe they were pre-wedding shoots.

In some of the first photos shared on Instagram, the couple was dressed in coordinated black outfits that gave a classy evening vibe.

Anita wore a black gown adorned with sparkling bead embellishments around the shoulders and bodice, paired with sleek makeup, visible earrings and an elegant updo hairstyle. Sharing the photos, which have stoked a frenzy on social media, Anita referred to the Bible:

"Isaiah 60:22🥺💍❤️," her caption read.

See the Instagram post below:

Opoku Sanaa's proposal moment with Anita Akuffo

Taking to her social media platforms, Anita Akuffo has shared the lovely moment she said ‘Yes, I do' to her soon-to-be husband.

The photos captured an elegant outdoor setup decorated with fairy lights, rose petals, and a glowing "Will You Marry Me" sign.

In one of the scenes, Anita Akuffo and Opoku Sanaa were seen holding hands, with a bouquet, which the presenter's partner presented to her.

In another photo, the TV3 media personality was seen giving her soon-to-be husband a tight hug, probably after she said yes to his marriage proposal.

Opoku Sanaa has also reposted the photos highlighting Anita's emotional and surprised reaction during the special moment.

Fans, colleagues, and admirers have since flooded the comments section of her post to drop congratulatory messages.

The Instagram post of Anita Akuffo is below:

Reactions to Anita Akuffo's proposal moment

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Anita Akuffo shared the photo of the moment Opoku Sanaa proposed to her.

Leuma wrote:

"One reason I hate watching TV 😢 right now I have to uncrush 😭…..Congratulations."

Maa Adwoa wrote:

"Congratulations, gorgeous 😍🎉🎉🎊🎉🥳🥳🥳 Your home is blessed! 🙌🙌🙏🏽."

Nii Abbey wrote:

"I've grabbed my chair and popcorn 🍿. Here for the treat, live updates and beautiful moments. Watch this space. Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐."

Genny wrote:

"Definitely raining beautiful marriages this year. We love to see it 😍."

Rob wrote:

"Eiiiii broken heart 🔥🔥 paaaa nie ani you broke my heart … congratulations my sister."

Lydia wrote:

"It's time, Akua ❤️🥰 happy for you 😊 congratulations again 💃🏾."

Regina Van Helvert causes a stir after announcing her marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah. Image credit Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Instagram

Regina Van-Helvert announces wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's colleague at TV3, Regina Van Helvert, caused a social media stir after announcing her upcoming marriage to her husband, Dr Chris Ackah.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, shared a video on April 22, 2026, showing her with her fiancé and confirming their impending wedding.

Source: YEN.com.gh