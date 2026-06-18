A young man has sparked reactions on social media over the manner in which he expressed his disappointment in Jordan Ayew

This comes after he sent a voice note to the captain of the Black Stars, lashing out at him for his poor display against Panama

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding the action of the young man

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A Ghanaian man has sent a voice note to Jordan Ayew, the skipper of the senior national team, regarding his performance vs Panama in the World Cup.

In the voice note the young man sent to Jordan Ayew on Instagram, which he then screen-recorded and shared online, the young man lashed out at the player in the national team.

A Ghanaian man sends Jordan Ayew a message calling him out over his performance for the Black Stars. Image credit: Dan Mullan, Anadolu / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He opined that Jordan Ayew would have been subject to fierce criticism from angry Ghanaian social media users had the country failed to beat Panama.

The anonymous man then accused Jordan of being a selfish player, citing instances where he could have just laid off a simple pass but instead held onto the ball.

“As soon as you were taken out, Ghana scored. You play like a child,” he said.

The video ended with the young man telling the skipper he would not start Ghana’s next match.

Ghana are second in Group L and will now face England on June 23, 2026.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 2,000 likes and 44 comments.

Listen to the audio sent to Jordan Ayew about his performance

Prophecy about Jordan Ayew about World Cup

Already, Apostle Nana Kwarteng, a popular man of God, has opened up on a troubling vision he had about Ghanaian skipper Jordan Ayew.

According to him, he foresaw Jordan Ayew during a match sitting on the pitch, unable to move after sustaining an injury.

“I saw him unable to move, hence calling for him to be substituted,” he said.

Ghanaian pastor Apostle Nana Kwarteng has opened up about a vision he had about Black Stars skipper Jordan Ayew at the World Cup. Photo credit: Karl Bridgeman, Warren Little / Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to voice note sent to Jordan Ayew

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the young man.

Lyncia Lawrencious stated:

“Attacking Jordan is not the best thing to do.”

Jay stated:

“Jordan didn’t help us koraa.”

Uncle_Jay opined:

“This is nonsense. We can’t be doing this to people who are putting in their best effort. Let’s grow up.”

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

“This does not sit well with me at all. Even if he is not our captain, going into his DMs to send such a disrespectful voice note is where I draw the line. We came into the world after he was already a top scorer in the qualifiers. He deserves some respect, man.”

Ghanaian pastor predicts Ghana vs Panama match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Prince Adu Asare raised eyebrows with his prediction for Ghana’s match against Panama at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The clergyman stated that the Black Stars will not win any game at the tournament.

His prediction got many talking on social media regarding the team’s performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh