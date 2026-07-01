British actor Michael Byrne died on June 20, 2026, at the age of 82, with The Guardian reporting his passing on June 30

Byrne was best known for playing the villainous Colonel Vogel in the 1989 blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade alongside Harrison Ford and Sean Connery

He also appeared in Braveheart, Gangs of New York, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, where he played Gellert Grindelwald

British actor Michael Byrne, whose career spanned decades of stage and screen, has died at the age of 82.

Michael Byrne, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter Actor, Dies at 82

Source: Getty Images

He passed away on June 20, 2026, though the news was not widely reported until The Guardian published his obituary on June 30. No cause of death was given.

Byrne is perhaps best remembered for his role as the menacing Colonel Vogel in the 1989 adventure classic Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the third instalment in Steven Spielberg's beloved franchise. The role placed him opposite Harrison Ford and Sean Connery, and cemented his reputation as a commanding screen presence in Hollywood productions.

Michael Byrne's career in blockbusters**

Born and raised in England, Byrne attended the Anna Freud nursery and Burgess Hill school in Hampstead before going on to train formally at the Central School of Speech and Drama. His education laid the groundwork for a career that would take him from prestigious stage productions to some of the most commercially successful films of their era.

Alongside his Indiana Jones role, Byrne appeared in Mel Gibson's Oscar-winning historical epic Braveheart and Martin Scorsese's Gangs of New York, sharing the screen with Pierce Brosnan in the process. His filmography reads as a who's who of major cinematic productions from the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, including The Good Father.

In 2010, he joined the Harry Potter universe, taking on the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. The casting introduced him to an entirely new generation of fans, broadening his already considerable reach as a character actor.

Throughout his career, Byrne also maintained a strong presence in theatre, accumulating many stage credits that spoke to his training and his commitment to the craft beyond the camera.

Below is a Youtube video of Michael Byrne in Indiana Jones.

Source: YEN.com.gh