The New York Times Billboard featured Ghanaian music marathon contender Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

The billboard announced that Afua Asantewaa is preparing for a third singathon attempt, this time on foreign soil

Afua Asantewaa has previously attempted the record twice in Ghana, in Accra in 2023 and in Kumasi a year later

Ghanaian music marathon contender Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum has landed on one of the most iconic advertising platforms in the world, with her image and brand appearing on the New York Times Billboard in Manhattan, New York City.

Ghanaian music marathon contender Afua Asantewaa gets featured on the New York Times Billboard, announcing her third sing-a-thon attempt. Image credit: Afua Asantewaa O Oduonum/Facebook

Source: UGC

The massive digital screen, located at one of the busiest and most recognisable commercial intersections on the planet, captured the two-time Guinness World Records hopeful in what many consider a symbol of elite global status.

The feature also carried a significant announcement: Afua Asantewaa is planning a third sing-a-thon attempt, scheduled to begin on 7 July 2027.

Afua Asantewaa first made headlines in 2023 when she attempted to sing continuously for five days in Accra, Ghana, in a bid to break and set a world record for the longest singing marathon.

The attempt fell short on technical grounds. Undeterred, she returned a year later and staged a second attempt in Kumasi, Ghana's second-largest city.

Now based in Canada, she is setting her sights on attempting the record outside of Ghana for the first time.

The 2027 target is designed to give her and her team ample time to prepare and mount a successful campaign to claim the coveted title.

Reacting to the New York Times Billboard feature, Afua Asantewaa expressed deep gratitude, saying:

"When the dust settles, the true beauty of his work manifests, and it's overwhelming. Nobody is bigger than God."

The Facebook post below has a video showing Afua Asantewaa featured on a New York Times billboard.

Socials buzz with excitement for Afua Asantewaa

News of the billboard feature quickly spread across social media, drawing warm reactions from followers and supporters.

Friends of Afua Asantewaa wrote:

"Oh my goodness 😩🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Enock Baidu commented:

"Congratulations. Have they now given you the record, wow 🤩."

Solomon Effah added:

"Greater God is alive."

Sally Owusu said:

"Wow, congratulations 🎊 sis."

Helga Gokah simply posted:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Afua Asantewaa shares her admiration for political personality Hopeson Adorye for how he supports his wife. Image credit: efiadahemaa/X, empressgiftyministries/Facebook

Source: UGC

Afua Asantewaa expresses admiration for Hopeson Adorye

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian media personality known for her Guinness World Record singathon attempt, had sparked fresh conversation online.

This comes after she recently confirmed her separation from her husband, ace journalist Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

In a recent statement, Afua Asantewaa praised one of Ghana’s top politicians, Hopeson Adoye, for his commitment to family life, highlighting how he supports his wife, Ghanaian gospel artist Empress Gifty.

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Source: YEN.com.gh