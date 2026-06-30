The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the official cause of death of actress Daveigh Chase following weeks of conflicting reports

Daveigh Chase, who had been missing in action on the screens, died on June 16, 2026, at the age of 35 while receiving treatment at a Los Angeles hospital

Chase rose to fame through her iconic roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch, becoming one of Hollywood's best-known child actresses

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has provided details on the official cause of death of American actress Daveigh Chase.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says the real cause of death of "The Ring" Actress Daveigh Chase is complications related to AIDS. Image credit: Planet Pod (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Daveigh Chase passed away on June 16, 2026, at the age of 35 while receiving treatment at a Los Angeles hospital. Chase was widely known for her roles in hit productions, including The Ring and Lilo & Stitch.

Following her passing, Chase's manager, John Ryan Jr., disclosed that the actress had succumbed to sepsis after developing meningitis while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Her father, John David Schwallier, also revealed that the former actress had been homeless and living in Los Angeles with her boyfriend before her death.

The Instagram post of John Ryan confirming details on the death of Daveigh Chase is below.

Los Angeles confirms Daveigh Chase's cause of death

Los Angeles authorities have now provided clarity on the circumstances surrounding the actress's death following weeks of conflicting accounts from those close to her.

According to reports by several outlets, including Just Jared on Instagram, findings released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Daveigh Chase died from complications related to AIDS.

The report also listed chronic polysubstance use as another significant condition and ruled her death as resulting from natural causes.

The Instagram post by Just Jared sharing the official cause of Daveigh Chase's death is below.

Daveigh Chase's career and legacy

Chase rose to fame in 2002 after playing Samara Morgan, the ghostly villain in The Ring. The horror film centres on a cursed videotape that brings death to anyone who watches it.

She won the 2003 MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for her portrayal of the eerie demon-like character who crawls on her hands and feet before killing her victims.

Also in 2002, she voiced the Elvis-loving Hawaiian girl Lilo in the animated hit Lilo & Stitch.

Reactions to Daveigh Chase's cause of death

Fans have continued to mourn the actress online, with many reflecting on her troubled final years.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

panther.3723027 wrote:

"She died of drug addiction and homelessness that prevented her from getting proper treatment for HIV."

instamensah said:

"Child actors and actresses need to be protected early on. Jodie Foster managed to be morally sound of mind all her life despite working as an actress ever since she was a toddler but there's way too little examples of child actors and actresses coming out of this unscathed. May this poor soul rests finally in and at peace."

americanlit1973 indicated:

"Child actors deserve so much more protection and support. How devastating."

elementallat commented:

"This is really upsetting because this was a preventable death. In Los Angeles she would have been eligible for Medi-Cal and testing, prevention and treatment for HIV/AIDS if she had been dropped from SAG health insurance. Unfortunately addiction can lead to neglect of your health in multiple ways. RIP and please to anyone suffering from addiction, know that help and treatment is there for you."

kelo7575 added:

"So sad. She was such a beautiful girl and so talented. She must have gotten involved with the wrong people."

Fans react to the passing of actress Daveigh Chase and her cause of death. Image credit: World Alternative Media (X).

Source: Twitter

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Source: YEN.com.gh