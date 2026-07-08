An old video of Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena explaining the meaning of his names has resurfaced on July 8, 2026, amid his family's controversy

Kwadwo Safo Jnr told host Bola Ray that his name Akofena is a traditional royal Akan name symbolising courage, valour, strength, and war

The clip has drawn fresh attention from fans who see renewed significance in his name given the current family dispute over the Kantanka Group

An old video of Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena, son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has resurfaced online and is gaining fresh traction amid the ongoing family controversy surrounding who will succeed the Kantanka Group founder.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr's old video sharing the deep meaning of Akofena resurfaces amid the ongoing family controversies among the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's children. Image credit: @safo.Akofena

Source: UGC

The clip, which originally aired on GHOne TV's talk show Revealed with Bola Ray, shows Kwadwo Safo Jnr sitting down with host Bola Ray to unpack the meaning behind both his English and Akan names.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr opened by addressing his English name, explaining that "Israel" translates to "God's fighter or defender." He then turned his attention to his Akan name, describing "Akofena" as a traditional royal name rooted in the Akan heritage. According to him, the name carries the weight of courage, valour, strength, and war, all attributes associated with leadership and royalty within the culture.

Given the turbulence currently surrounding the Kantanka family and questions over the rightful heir to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's legacy, many viewers have found the resurfaced video particularly striking, reading the name's meaning as something of a statement in itself.

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Safo Akofena disclosing the meaning of his name is below:

Reactions to Kwadwo Safo Akofena's resurfaced video

The clip drew a wave of responses from fans on social media.

@Young Rich Billionaire wrote:

"My King, my Lord"

@Queen Nayax said:

"Piawwwwwwwww ✌️✌️✌️☮️"

@Dannis commented:

"You were indeed born to lead"

Safo Akofena granted bail after court appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on June 23, 2026, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena made his first court appearance at the Adenta Circuit Court alongside his eight private guards.

In a viral video, the son of the late Kantanka founder was seen arriving at the court premises surrounded by relatives, supporters and other individuals connected to the matter.

Many people gathered at the court to await updates on the hearing, with Akofena and the other accused persons granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

Source: YEN.com.gh