Osebo the Zaraman has reversed his earlier claim that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will named Kwadwo Safo Jnr as the sole heir and successor to the Kristo Asafo Mission

The flamboyant businessman admitted he had been misled about the contents of the will after reviewing the actual document

He explained that paragraph 27 of Kantanka's will reportedly states that any of the late patriarch's sons can succeed him as leader of the church

Osebo the Zaraman has made a U-turn about his earlier position on the contents of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will, admitting in a new video that the information he had previously shared was inaccurate.

Apsotle Kwadwo Safo's Will: Osebo the Zaraman Makes U-Turn, Clarifies Claim That Akofena is Heir

Source: Facebook

The outspoken fashion entrepreneur had initially told his followers that the will of the late Kristo Asafo Mission founder had been read, with Kwadwo Safo Jnr, known as Akofena, named as his heir and designated successor to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The claim, on Monday, July 6, 2026, spread quickly, given the public interest surrounding Kantanka's legacy and the future of his religious and business empire.

In a new interview which circulated on Facebook hours after the initial claim, Osebo walked back those statements entirely.

Seated in an ornate armchair, dressed in a black satin robe-style shirt with layered beaded necklaces and dark Versace frames, he explained through animated gestures that he had been given misleading information about what the will actually contained.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo's son, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, is reportedly confirmed as his heir after his will is read amid his succession dispute with Adwoa Safo. Image credit: KristoAsafoMission

Source: TikTok

Osebo clarifies what Kantanka's will actually says

After going back to examine the document more closely, Osebo said paragraph 27 tells a different story from what he had originally reported.

Rather than singling out Akofena as the chosen successor, the clause reportedly leaves the door open for any of Kantanka's sons, including Nana Yaw Abraham and Obed Kwadwo Safo Jr, to step into the role of church leader.

The clarification is a significant reversal. Osebo acknowledged being misled rather than having made an error in his own reading, suggesting the initial claim came from a third-party source rather than direct access to the document.

"I know a lot of Ghanaians will insult me, but I don't care. What I am concerned about is the truth, and I must say I was misled to make the first declaration.

"Adwoa Safo's lawyer, Gary Nimako, has sent me the document and paragraph 27 states that any of papa's [Apostle Safo's] sons, Akofena, Nana Yaw Abraham, and Obed Kwadwo Safo Jr, could succeed him," he said.

Watch Osebo deliver his clarification on Kantanka's will in the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh