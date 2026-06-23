Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and others have been granted bail after appearing before the Adenta Circuit Court

The court granted each accused person GH¢500,000 bail with two sureties as the case continues

Their arrest was linked to the June 22 incident involving Adwoa Safo, which reportedly left her hospitalised

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Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena and other accused persons arrested in connection with the June 22 shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo have been granted bail by the Adenta Circuit Court.

Kwadwo Safo Akofena makes his first court appearance as a major decision is made. Image credit: Kwadwo Safojnr, Ghbrain

Source: TikTok

The court granted each accused person bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties. The case was subsequently adjourned as investigations into the matter continue.

Videos shared online showed Akofena arriving at the Adenta Circuit Court alongside the other accused persons to face proceedings relating to the case.

Akofena appeared before the court

The court appearance marked the first major legal development since the arrests linked to the incident involving Adwoa Safo.

Akofena was seen arriving at the court premises surrounded by relatives, supporters and other individuals connected to the matter. The accused persons later appeared before the court as prosecutors outlined details relating to the ongoing investigations.

The proceedings attracted public attention, with many people gathering at the court while others followed updates online.

The court granted Akofena bail

After hearing the matter, the Adenta Circuit Court granted bail to Akofena and the other accused persons.

Watch the TikTok video below of Akofena's court appearance:

According to reports, each accused person was granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

The ruling means the accused persons will remain out of custody while police investigations and court proceedings continue.

The bail decision has since become the latest talking point in a case that has generated nationwide interest over the past few days.

Akofena's Case adjourned to September

The court also adjourned the case to September 30, 2026, to allow investigators to continue their work.

Akofena and the other accused persons were arrested in connection with the June 22 shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo, which reportedly left the former Dome-Kwabenya MP hospitalised.

While the matter remains under investigation, the latest ruling represents a significant development in the legal process.

With bail now secured, attention is expected to turn to the next court date and any additional findings that may emerge from the ongoing investigation.

Many Ghanaians are closely monitoring developments as the case continues to unfold before the courts.

Two Kristo Asafo Members drag the church and four others to court over its leadership succession following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Photo credit: @kantankatv

Source: Facebook

Investigations underway after Adwoa Safo's shooting

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the shooting incident to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Several individuals have already been questioned as part of the ongoing probe. For many observers, the footage represents only one piece of a larger story that investigators will need to piece together.

The incident remains a subject of intense public interest, with many Ghanaians keenly monitoring developments and awaiting further updates from law enforcement authorities.

Source: YEN.com.gh