Vim Lady, also known as Afia Pokua, shared a legal breakdown on TikTok on July 6, 2026, addressing the succession dispute within Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's family

The presenter warned that Safo Akofena could face a lawsuit under Ghana's Wills Act if plaintiffs including Adwoa Safo have reasonable grounds and sufficient evidence

The Kristo Asafo Mission clarified that the late Apostle's will named Akofena as head of the family, not successor to the church as many had earlier speculated on social media Ghanaian media personality Vim Lady, born Afia Pokua, has weighed in on the legal storm brewing around the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's estate, offering a detailed breakdown of the legal options available to affected parties.

Ghanaian presenter Vim Lady claims Akofena could face a lawsuit amid Apostle Safo Kantanka's will controversy. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video posted on Monday, July 6, 2026, the presenter walked her followers through the legal implications of the widely circulated claim that Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's will had named his son, Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as the successor to the Kristo Asafo Mission. Vim Lady made clear she was not calling for litigation but identified a credible legal pathway that could be pursued.

Under Ghana's Wills Act, she noted, individuals such as Adwoa Safo, her siblings, and other beneficiaries of the late Apostle's estate hold standing to mount a legal challenge against Akofena.

"I am not saying they should sue but there is a possibility of Akofena being sued. Under Ghana's will act Adwoa Safo, her siblings and beneficiaries of Apostle Kwadwo Safo can sue," she stated.

She outlined the grounds on which such a suit could rest, pointing to lack of testamentary capacity or mental incapacity as potential bases for a challenge.

Walking through various scenarios, she emphasized that any lawsuit would only succeed if the plaintiff brought reasonable grounds backed by solid evidence. Meanwhile, the Kristo Asafo Mission have moved to quell the confusion, issuing a clarification that the will did not appoint Akofena as the church's next leader.

According to the mission, the document designated him as head of the family, a distinction the church stressed carries an entirely different weight from succession to a religious institution. Watch Vim Lady's full legal breakdown of the Kristo Asafo succession dispute below:

Reactions to Vim Lady's Safo will Analysis

The video drew a range of responses from viewers who engaged with Vim Lady's legal perspective.

@Kadosh wrote:

"Beautiful advice but looking at the conditions and how some people can lie in court, I will use the order way simple ( prayer )"

@O.P commented:

"❤️🌺🌺🌺 Sister, please stop that, we went peace wai"

@narteynathaniel said:

"Love the way you educate us"

Osebo pledges Akofena support

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that popular fashion icon Osebo the Zaraman pledged his support for Akofena after the reading of Apostle Safo's will, which named him as his heir.

In a video, the staunch Adwoa Safo supporter said he had no choice but to support Apostle Kwadwo Safo's choice of heir.

Source: YEN.com.gh