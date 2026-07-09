TikTok dancer Sycross thanked Lasmid after the musician fulfilled his promise to him

Sycross said Lasmid reached out after seeing one of his viral dance videos on social media

The online personality expressed gratitude as Lasmid continues promoting his new song

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TikTok personality Sycross, popularly known as the Disableboy dancer, has publicly thanked Ghanaian musician Lasmid after the singer fulfilled his promise to help him get a prosthetic leg.

Sycross thanks Lasmid after the musician fulfils his promise to provide him with a prosthetic leg following his viral dance videos. Image credit: Sycross/Lasmid (TikTok/Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Sycross, who has built a strong following by sharing videos of himself dancing despite his disability, said Lasmid contacted him after one of his videos went viral online.

The dancer has nearly 200,000 followers and over 2.3 million likes on TikTok.

Sycross appreciates Lasmid's kind gesture

In a video shared on social media, Sycross expressed his appreciation to the Friday Night hitmaker for keeping his word.

He said:

"I was sceptical that he would fulfil his promise, but I have now received it, and I want everyone to help me thank him."

According to Sycross, he initially had doubts about whether Lasmid would follow through after promising to support him.

He added:

"Lasmid promised to get me a prosthetic leg after seeing my video, and he has indeed fulfilled his promise. God bless him."

The touching moment drew praise from social media users, many of whom applauded Lasmid for supporting the young dancer.

Lasmid is currently promoting his new song, Biggest Nathaniel, released in collaboration with N.E Records.

The X video of Sycross thanking Lasmid after receiving his prosthetic leg is below.

Ghanaian wife's thoughtful birthday surprise warms hearts

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian woman surprised her husband with a brand-new car, a bouquet and fuel vouchers on his birthday.

The heartwarming gesture generated widespread reactions, with many social media users praising her for making the occasion memorable.

Source: YEN.com.gh