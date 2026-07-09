Disableboy Dancer Sycross Praises Lasmid After Musician Fulfils Promise to Get Him Prosthetic Leg
- TikTok dancer Sycross thanked Lasmid after the musician fulfilled his promise to him
- Sycross said Lasmid reached out after seeing one of his viral dance videos on social media
- The online personality expressed gratitude as Lasmid continues promoting his new song
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TikTok personality Sycross, popularly known as the Disableboy dancer, has publicly thanked Ghanaian musician Lasmid after the singer fulfilled his promise to help him get a prosthetic leg.
Sycross, who has built a strong following by sharing videos of himself dancing despite his disability, said Lasmid contacted him after one of his videos went viral online.
The dancer has nearly 200,000 followers and over 2.3 million likes on TikTok.
Sycross appreciates Lasmid's kind gesture
In a video shared on social media, Sycross expressed his appreciation to the Friday Night hitmaker for keeping his word.
He said:
"I was sceptical that he would fulfil his promise, but I have now received it, and I want everyone to help me thank him."
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According to Sycross, he initially had doubts about whether Lasmid would follow through after promising to support him.
He added:
"Lasmid promised to get me a prosthetic leg after seeing my video, and he has indeed fulfilled his promise. God bless him."
The touching moment drew praise from social media users, many of whom applauded Lasmid for supporting the young dancer.
Lasmid is currently promoting his new song, Biggest Nathaniel, released in collaboration with N.E Records.
The X video of Sycross thanking Lasmid after receiving his prosthetic leg is below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.