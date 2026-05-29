A man celebrated his birthday, and his wife surprised him with amazing gifts, which got many talking and wondering how he ended up with her

The lovely woman went to her husband's office to give him the birthday gifts, and the colleagues who witnessed it were overjoyed

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts, with some praising the wife for not being like other women

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A Ghanaian wife celebrated her husband in grand style on his birthday and made several people, including his colleagues, happy.

In a video on X, it seemed the woman did not inform the man that she would be coming to his office.

A Ghanaian wife gifts her husband a brand new car and fuel coupons on his birthday. Photo credit: @askghmedia

Source: Twitter

When she showed up, the man could not believe his eyes. He was smiling and seemed amazed.

His colleagues came out to celebrate with him as she presented the car keys to him on his birthday.

Before the woman walked to the premises, a saxophonist entered while playing his instrument and giving him more reasons to smile.

The birthday boy's wife walked into the compound holding a bouquet of fuel vouchers. From the colour of the fuel vouchers, it was from GOIL.

It is not readily known how many coupons there were. However, they seemed to be a lot.

GOIL fuel coupons are paper vouchers used to purchase fuel at any GOIL station in Ghana. They are available in fixed denominations of GH¢50 and GH¢100. The denomination she used was also not known.

After presenting the fuel coupons to her husband, the couple hugged and kissed briefly.

Afterwards, the wife presented the brand-new Haval Jolion to her husband. After soaking it all in for a while, the man took the car key and sat behind the steering wheel for a while.

His colleagues, who were watching the couple all along, cheered and clapped for the man. Some also took out their phones to record what was going on.

All of them had smiles on their faces, showing how happy they were for their colleague.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to wife gifting her husband

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@dukeemil1 said:

"Did she die? A BIG NO, so why are most ladies stingy?"

@pindemall wrote:

"Please tell me how I can find such a woman enn, a woman ready to put me first and give me the best gift ever as a birthday gift🔥🔥."

@pindemall said:

"Please help us find these people, because we don’t know how you guys are able to bag these ladies or we no fine some anaa?"

@p3sikapii wrote:

"It’s the man’s own money, Masa."

@TrillaMona said:

"Love sweet oo."

@obeseBM wrote:

"Eeeiii God of D beee 👏👏👏👏."

A Ghanaian lady gifts her boyfriend an iPhone 17, cash and other items on his birthday. Photo credit: @naa_yorks

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian lady spoils her man with gifts

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady gave her boyfriend an unforgettable and well-thought-through experiences on his birthday.

In a video on social media, the two love birds started the day with breakfast at one of Ghana's top hotels.

Social media users who watched snippets of the three-day packed celebration shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Source: YEN.com.gh