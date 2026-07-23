Ghanaian journalist Oheneba Nana Asiedu revealed on Wontumi FM that he dreamed about Chairman Wontumi following the NPP chairman's sentencing

The Ashanti Regional Minister's worker claimed Wontumi appeared to him with a specific message directed at his workers, supporters, and party members

Social media users have pushed back sharply against the journalist's claims, with some questioning his motives, while others claimed he contributed to his arrest

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Ghanaian broadcast journalist and NPP communicator Oheneba Nana Asiedu has sparked a wave of ridicule online after publicly claiming that jailed Ashanti Regional NPP chairman Wontumi visited him in a dream.

Journalist Oheneba Nana Asiedu alleges Chairman Wontumi appeared to him in a dream with one heartfelt wish. Image credit: Wontumi FM

Source: Facebook

Asiedu made the revelation on Thursday, July 23, 2026, during a morning show on Wontumi FM. He told listeners that the imprisoned politician appeared to him with a message he felt compelled to share.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu's Wontumi Dream Claim

According to Asiedu, the dream centred not on the 20-year prison sentence Wontumi is serving, but on a plea from the chairman himself. He said Wontumi's overriding concern was that no one should dwell on his absence or wish he were present.

"I saw Chairman Wontumi in my dream, and he had just one wish. He doesn't ever want to hear anyone say they wish he were around, including his workers and party members," Asiedu recounted on air.

Asiedu added that in the dream, Chairman Wontumi urged his staff, supporters, and members of the New Patriotic Party to stay focused and committed, both to keeping his businesses running and to ensuring the party's continued growth.

The X video of Oheneba Nana Asiedu sharing his dream is below.

Reactions to Asiedu's Wontumi Dream

The claim drew swift and sceptical responses on social media, with many users dismissing it as opportunistic.

@KennethOpoku11 wrote:

"So even the criminals too get wish? But Ghana paa dee nkwaseafoɔ dɔɔso paa ooo😂."

@mankindmccoy said:

"This guy was part of the reasons why Wontumi has been jailed."

@agbo_james13 commented:

"Everyone is just looking to have a bite just so it doesn't feel like they didn't say anything about Wontumi's arrest and imprisonment. It's clear what will happen if NPP gets power in 2028, there's never a need for these fake dreams and prophecies."

Afia Schwarzenegger reacts to Wontumi's sentence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media after news of Chairman Wontumi's 20-year prison sentence broke on Monday, July 20, 2026.

The media personality's celebratory post referenced a long-running and very public feud between the two personalities.

Source: YEN.com.gh