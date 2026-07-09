An old video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Alpha Hour, speaking about how Ghanaians rejected Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka has resurfaced online

This came amid the succession controversies that have popped up among the late inventor and businessman's children, following his tragic death in 2025

Pastor Elvis Agyemang said Ghanaians mocked Apostle Kantanka despite his engineering gift, sparking widespread reactions on social media

An old video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang, founder of Grace Mountain Ministry and convener of Alpha Hour, speaking about how Ghanaians treated the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka during his lifetime has resurfaced online, reigniting conversations.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang's old video speaking about Ghanaians rejecting Apostle Kwadwo Safo when he was alive has resurfaced amid family controversies. Image credit: Pastor Elvis Agyemang, Kantanka

Source: Facebook

In the video, Pastor Elvis passionately lamented what he described as Ghana's failure to appreciate one of its greatest inventors and industrialists.

"The helper of our engineering system is not among us. One appeared, and we are just allowing him to die just like that."

He compared Ghana's automobile industry to that of other African countries, arguing that nations such as Nigeria and South Africa have embraced local vehicle production while Ghana failed to fully support Apostle Kantanka's vision.

"Nigeria produces cars, South Africa produces cars, but when one appeared among us, we mocked and insulted him instead of making use of his gift," he said.

"He is old and might die soon. When he is no more, who will make cars for us? Will we be importing Benz and Toyota every now and then?" he added.

"The country could not help this man. A wonder was born among us. This man was situated among us, but we rejected him."

The resurfaced video sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users sharing varied opinions.

The TikTok video of Pastor Elvis Agyemang speaking about Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka is below:

Kantanka's old video naming his successor resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a throwback video of Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka naming who among his children should succeed him has resurfaced.

The video captivated attention amid the family controversies among the late businessman's children.

Source: YEN.com.gh