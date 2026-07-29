Switzerland has outlined the residency requirements foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship in the country

The Swiss government updated its citizenship rules in 2018, changing the minimum years of residence required for naturalisation

Several additional conditions beyond residency duration must also be satisfied before an application can be considered

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Switzerland has clarified the conditions under which foreigners living in the country can apply for citizenship, outlining a set of requirements that go beyond simply residing there for a number of years.

Under Swiss law, foreign nationals must have lived in Switzerland for at least ten years before they become eligible to apply for naturalisation.

Switzerland's citizenship rules require foreigners to meet ten years of residency, language proficiency, and integration criteria for naturalisation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, years spent in the country between the ages of eight and 18 count double towards that total, meaning some applicants can meet the threshold in fewer calendar years depending on when they arrived.

Switzerland's citizenship requirements

The ten-year residency rule has been in place since 2018, when Switzerland revised its federal citizenship legislation. Prior to that reform, the required period stood at twelve years.

Residency alone is not sufficient to secure Swiss citizenship. Applicants must also demonstrate integration into Swiss society, which includes showing proficiency in one of the country's national languages: German, French, Italian, or Romansh depending on the region where they live.

Authorities assess whether an applicant respects the Swiss constitutional order and poses no threat to internal or external security.

Candidates are further expected to show familiarity with Swiss customs, traditions, and way of life. Financial self-sufficiency is another consideration, with applicants required to demonstrate they are not dependent on social welfare.

Cantonal and municipal layers

Switzerland operates a three-tier naturalisation process, meaning applicants must be approved at the municipal, cantonal, and federal levels.

Each canton retains the authority to set its own additional conditions on top of the federal baseline, which means requirements can vary considerably depending on where in the country an applicant resides.

Some cantons require longer periods of local residency in addition to the national ten-year minimum.

Others conduct interviews or civic knowledge tests as part of their own assessment process.

Dual citizenship is permitted under Swiss law, meaning successful applicants are not required to renounce their original nationality, though this depends on the rules of their home country.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration oversees federal-level naturalisation and provides guidance to cantonal authorities on processing applications consistently with national standards.

UK explains citizenship residency requirement for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government released official guidance detailing the conditions foreign nationals married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the published requirements, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and be legally married to, or in a civil partnership with, a British citizen at the time of application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh