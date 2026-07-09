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John Terry Sets Eyes On Meeting Yaw Dabo in Ghana After Viral “John Telly” Moment
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John Terry Sets Eyes On Meeting Yaw Dabo in Ghana After Viral “John Telly” Moment

by  Ben-oni Blay
2 min read
  • John Terry has sent a special message to Yaw Dabo after their viral “John Telly” exchange
  • The Chelsea legend encouraged Dabo’s young footballers to work hard and enjoy the opportunity
  • Terry expressed hope of visiting Dabo and his soccer academy in the future

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Chelsea legend John Terry has expressed his desire to meet Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo and the young players at his football academy after their memorable interaction during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

John Terry, Yaw Dabo, John Telly moment, Dabo Soccer Academy, Black Stars, 2026 World Cup
John Terry sends a special message to Yaw Dabo after their viral World Cup moment and shares his wish to meet the actor and his academy players. Image credit: Yaw Dabo.
Source: Instagram

The former England captain sent a warm message to Dabo following their viral moment, where the actor humorously referred to him as “John Telly” instead of John Terry.

John Terry Sends Message To Yaw Dabo

In a video shared online, Terry playfully referenced the name mix-up while sending his greetings to the Ghanaian actor.

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He said:

“Hi Samuel, my friend, it’s John Telly here. I’m only joking, it’s John Terry here.”

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Young US lady gives 'important' advice to Yaw Dabo after viral video in hilarious interaction

The Chelsea icon then wished Yaw Dabo and his newly established soccer academy success, encouraging the young players involved to make the most of the opportunity.

He said:

“And I wanted to wish Samuel and his new soccer academy, the Dabo Soccer Academy, all the best. Make sure that you get there and work hard and more importantly enjoy it because what a fantastic opportunity.”

Terry also expressed his hope of meeting Dabo and the academy players in person.

He added:

“Guys, I hope to get over and see you guys one day.”

The video shared by Dabo on his Instagram page was a call for aspiring players to attend a “justify your inclusion” programme for a chance to secure a place at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

The Instagram video of John Terry sending a message to Yaw Dabo is below.

Yaw Dabo Receives Advice From Young Lady

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Dabo received friendly advice from a young lady in the United States after his viral “John Telly” moment.

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The lady encouraged the actor to practise his English-speaking skills during a warm encounter in the presence of her mother.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ben-oni Blay avatar

Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.

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Yaw Dabo
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