John Terry has sent a special message to Yaw Dabo after their viral “John Telly” exchange

The Chelsea legend encouraged Dabo’s young footballers to work hard and enjoy the opportunity

Terry expressed hope of visiting Dabo and his soccer academy in the future

Chelsea legend John Terry has expressed his desire to meet Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo and the young players at his football academy after their memorable interaction during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

John Terry sends a special message to Yaw Dabo after their viral World Cup moment and shares his wish to meet the actor and his academy players. Image credit: Yaw Dabo.

Source: Instagram

The former England captain sent a warm message to Dabo following their viral moment, where the actor humorously referred to him as “John Telly” instead of John Terry.

John Terry Sends Message To Yaw Dabo

In a video shared online, Terry playfully referenced the name mix-up while sending his greetings to the Ghanaian actor.

He said:

“Hi Samuel, my friend, it’s John Telly here. I’m only joking, it’s John Terry here.”

The Chelsea icon then wished Yaw Dabo and his newly established soccer academy success, encouraging the young players involved to make the most of the opportunity.

He said:

“And I wanted to wish Samuel and his new soccer academy, the Dabo Soccer Academy, all the best. Make sure that you get there and work hard and more importantly enjoy it because what a fantastic opportunity.”

Terry also expressed his hope of meeting Dabo and the academy players in person.

He added:

“Guys, I hope to get over and see you guys one day.”

The video shared by Dabo on his Instagram page was a call for aspiring players to attend a “justify your inclusion” programme for a chance to secure a place at the Dabo Soccer Academy.

The Instagram video of John Terry sending a message to Yaw Dabo is below.

Yaw Dabo Receives Advice From Young Lady

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Dabo received friendly advice from a young lady in the United States after his viral “John Telly” moment.

The lady encouraged the actor to practise his English-speaking skills during a warm encounter in the presence of her mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh