Rodney Appiah, the second son of Stephen Appiah, visited Andre Ayew, highlighting the bond between the sons of Ghanaian football legends

In a video, Rodney arrived at the Ayew residence empty-handed but left with a mystery gift box after the visit

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video spoke about their bond as well as the vehicle Rodney was driving

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Rodney Appiah, son of Ghanaian football icon Stephen Appiah, was seen connecting with the former Captain of the Black Stars, Andre 'Dede' Ayew.

The two, who are both sons of legends of the Ghana Black Stars, seem to have a good relationship with each other.

Stephen Appiah’s son, Rodney, goes to the home of former Black Stars Captain, Andre Ayew. Photo credit: Stephen Appiah/Instagram & Getty Images

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video, Rodney was seen driving a black Dodge RAM.

A caption to the video indicated that the young footballer was seen driving around town and subsequently paid a visit to Andre Ayew.

When he parked and was entering Andre's house, he went in empty-handed. However, when he returned, the young man was holding a gift box.

It is not known who the gift box belonged to or where he was taking it to.

When he sat down, Rodney Appiah wore his seatbelt and drove away.

The former Accra Great Olympics Central midfielder is currently a free agent as he continues to work towards the next chapter of his football journey.

A few hours after meeting Andre Ayew at home, the two met again at Nania Park, where there was a high-profile clash between Andre 11 and Pele 11.

In another Instagram video, Rodney Appiah was seen greeting other players and stakeholders who were at the park when he got there.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Rodney's visit to Andre stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @officialmeatpie18 on Instagram. Read them below:

Jqueen_win said:

"The guy is cute ☺️ though 😍😍😍."

1romeo wrote:

"Tornado Junior 🔥."

Kjsarp said:

"Can you tell him to get on the game please🙏?"

Emeraldbeautyhaven wrote:

"If not for grace anka by this time Chorkor na wu w) thank God."

Myhighest_lyf said:

"Sikani ba y3 rasta aaa ibe fashion ohiani ba y3 bi onom wee 3y3 kronfo😂😂😂😂."

Richardfiifiappiahh wrote:

"Y'all exposing too much, showing number plates and all 😂😂😂."

Ekow_shot said:

"Stephen Appiah's name can't get him a team in Ghana? Eei."

Source: YEN.com.gh