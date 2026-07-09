A young lady in the US has urged Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo to practise his English-speaking skills

She offered the advice during a friendly encounter with the actor in the presence of her mother

Dabo was among several Ghanaian celebrities who were in the US to support the Black Stars

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Ghanaian actor Samuel Yaw Dabo has received friendly advice from a young lady in the United States after his interaction with Chelsea legend John Terry during the 2026 FIFA World Cup gained attention on social media.

A young lady gives Yaw Dabo friendly advice to improve his English during a light-hearted encounter in the United States. Image credit: Dabo (Instagram & X).

Source: TikTok

The actor was among several Ghanaian celebrities in the United States to support the Black Stars during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He recently went viral after mispronouncing Chelsea legend John Terry's name as "John Telly" during a warm interaction.

Young lady advises Yaw Dabo on English

In a video circulating online, the young lady met Yaw Dabo in the presence of her mother and encouraged the actor to spend more time improving his spoken English, expressing confidence that he would get better with practice.

She said:

"You need to practice more. You will become better at speaking English."

The light-hearted exchange appeared friendly, with the young lady offering the advice respectfully during their conversation.

The clip comes after Yaw Dabo shared another memorable moment while in the United States. In a video posted last week, the actor was mobbed by several children who were excited to meet the viral star.

The TikTok video of the young lady advising Yaw Dabo to practise his English is below.

Yaw Dabo's heartwarming moment with Jude Bellingham

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Yaw Dabo shared a light-hearted moment with Jude Bellingham after Ghana's goalless draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The interaction amused many fans, who joked that the England midfielder appeared to mistake the actor for a young boy.

Source: YEN.com.gh