Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita Lamai publicly announced their upcoming wedding during a star-studded event in Lagos

Davita personally extended an invitation to fellow guests, including Toke Makinwa and Teni, as the couple revealed preparations are already underway

The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement from fans, coming during what has already been a busy celebrity wedding season in Nigeria

Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita Lamai have sent fans into a frenzy after publicly confirming they are heading down the aisle.

Nigerian singer Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai are set to tie the knot as they share their wedding plans with fans. Photo: zlatan_ibile

Source: Twitter

The couple made their announcement at the high-profile wedding celebration of music executive Soso Soberekon in Lagos, an event that drew a string of Nigerian entertainment heavyweights.

A video from the occasion has since spread rapidly across social media, capturing the moment the pair shared their exciting news with those around them.

Davita extends personal wedding invitation

In the footage, Zlatan and Davita are seen aboard a private jet alongside media personality Toke Makinwa, singer Teni, and other guests from the event.

It was Davita who stepped forward to deliver the news, warmly addressing those present with a direct invitation.

"I want to invite you all to the wedding. I would be glad to have you all there," she said.

While neither a date nor a venue has been officially confirmed, the couple made clear that things are moving quickly, describing their preparations as being "in top gear."

Zlatan and Davita's journey together

Zlatan Ibile, whose full name is Temidayo Omoniyi, and Davita have shared a relationship spanning several years.

The pair welcomed their first child together in 2020, and the Afrobeats star has been vocal about his commitment to her in the past.

Earlier in 2026, Zlatan was forced to address a viral post circulating online that suggested Davita was not his wife.

On January 27, 2026, he used his official X page to dismiss the claim as entirely false, stressing that the post had no connection to him and criticising those who shared it without first verifying its source.

The wedding announcement arrives during a particularly celebratory period for the Nigerian entertainment industry, with several high-profile unions making headlines in recent months.

See below forlaZlatan Ibile and Davita's pre-wedding photos on X(Twitter):

Fan reactions to Zlatan Ibile's wedding news

Social media lit up with congratulations almost immediately after the video surfaced.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@Elkrani0 wrote:

"Zankuuu We mount till they Kingdom come. 🥳😂"

@Blazer2nice shared:

"Wowww finally it was about time This is amazing wow Congrats to them It's just raining marriage this year"

@ArcTimothyy commented:

"Love is definitely in the air! 💍❤️ Congratulations to them both."

@chillywills23 said:

"Zlatan, na man you be.... They look good together"

@thegirlsamm commented:

"Zlatan and his wife wan do wedding, it's raining celebrity wedding"

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Source: YEN.com.gh