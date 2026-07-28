Afrobeats Star Zlatan Ibile and Davita Lamai Announce Wedding Plans
- Afrobeats star Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita Lamai publicly announced their upcoming wedding during a star-studded event in Lagos
- Davita personally extended an invitation to fellow guests, including Toke Makinwa and Teni, as the couple revealed preparations are already underway
- The announcement has sparked a wave of excitement from fans, coming during what has already been a busy celebrity wedding season in Nigeria
PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita Lamai have sent fans into a frenzy after publicly confirming they are heading down the aisle.
The couple made their announcement at the high-profile wedding celebration of music executive Soso Soberekon in Lagos, an event that drew a string of Nigerian entertainment heavyweights.
A video from the occasion has since spread rapidly across social media, capturing the moment the pair shared their exciting news with those around them.
Davita extends personal wedding invitation
In the footage, Zlatan and Davita are seen aboard a private jet alongside media personality Toke Makinwa, singer Teni, and other guests from the event.
"This broke me": Ghanaians tear up as Choirmaster breaks down ahead of Beverly Afaglo's funeral, video emerges
It was Davita who stepped forward to deliver the news, warmly addressing those present with a direct invitation.
"I want to invite you all to the wedding. I would be glad to have you all there," she said.
While neither a date nor a venue has been officially confirmed, the couple made clear that things are moving quickly, describing their preparations as being "in top gear."
Zlatan and Davita's journey together
Zlatan Ibile, whose full name is Temidayo Omoniyi, and Davita have shared a relationship spanning several years.
The pair welcomed their first child together in 2020, and the Afrobeats star has been vocal about his commitment to her in the past.
Earlier in 2026, Zlatan was forced to address a viral post circulating online that suggested Davita was not his wife.
On January 27, 2026, he used his official X page to dismiss the claim as entirely false, stressing that the post had no connection to him and criticising those who shared it without first verifying its source.
The wedding announcement arrives during a particularly celebratory period for the Nigerian entertainment industry, with several high-profile unions making headlines in recent months.
See below forlaZlatan Ibile and Davita's pre-wedding photos on X(Twitter):
Fan reactions to Zlatan Ibile's wedding news
Social media lit up with congratulations almost immediately after the video surfaced.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.
@Elkrani0 wrote:
"Zankuuu We mount till they Kingdom come. 🥳😂"
@Blazer2nice shared:
"Wowww finally it was about time This is amazing wow Congrats to them It's just raining marriage this year"
@ArcTimothyy commented:
"Love is definitely in the air! 💍❤️ Congratulations to them both."
@chillywills23 said:
"Zlatan, na man you be.... They look good together"
@thegirlsamm commented:
"Zlatan and his wife wan do wedding, it's raining celebrity wedding"
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh