Oliver Barker-Vormawor criticised Ghana's judiciary on X after his client, Abu Trica, was extradited to the United States on July 9

The lawyer and activist argued that the country's justice system had become a mockery following the prolonged legal battle

Concerned social media users fired back at Barker-Vormawor, with many accusing him of defending the wrong cause

Lawyer and activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has found himself at the centre of a fierce social media storm after publicly criticising Ghana's judiciary in the wake of his client Abu Trica's extradition to the United States on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, blasted after claiming Ghana's justice system has become a mockery following his extradition to US on July 9, 2026. Image credit: Barker-Vormawo, Abu Trica

Source: UGC

Following the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle, Abu Trica was handed over to American authorities to face legal proceedings there. Barker-Vormawor, who had been part of the legal team opposing the extradition and arguing for his client's rights throughout the process, took to X to vent his frustration at the outcome.

In his post, he wrote:

"We have made a mockery of this Justice system. We removed a Chief Justice in vain; if we intended things to stay the same."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor's Abu Trica post sparks backlash

The remarks landed poorly with a large section of Ghanaian social media users, many of whom argued that the lawyer was defending someone who deserved to face justice.

A smaller number offered sympathy, praising him for his commitment to fair treatment of all citizens regardless of the unpopularity of his position.

The criticism was swift and pointed. Several users drew a connection between Barker-Vormawor's past calls for judicial reform and his current frustration, suggesting the outcome had turned his own arguments against him.

The X post of Oliver Barker-Vormawor that triggered the backlash is below:

Reactions to Oliver Barker-Vormawor's Abu Trica post

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to Barker-Vormawor's comments on X.

@TonkaZan wrote:

"You're now lamenting after defending the indefensible. Cry more."

@Bible said:

"We should stop defending thieves if we love our country. Do you think u can be a lawyer if u were born in this modern-day Ghana? Fraud has influenced society so badly that we don't care about our profession we love anymore, but to get quick money."

@kwakuy commented:

"Ghana is like a wavelength. Sometimes it spikes hope, and sometimes it drops to make you question yourself if it will ever get better. Hmm. You did your best as a man who seeks fair treatment for all citizens. Oliver, find a way to restore your faith again in the country's justice system."

@Genuine 😘🇬🇭 wrote:

"Shut up and allow fraudsters to face judgement. If he is innocent, he should go and prove it in the states."

@yf added:

"One of the voices to demand the sacking of the former chief justice. You've not seen anything."

@Bigtrice declared:

"Oliver? One correct solid case sef, you no win before. Always chasing clout on social media just for popularity's sake. Leave us alone. Tweaa."

@Fred asked:

"So will you be going on a demonstration??? or do you only do demos when NPP is in power?"

@Josh 🦏 concluded:

"Oliver, you know your client is guilty. Stop the fuss. We know what lawyers are capable of doing. You lost, and that's it. It's fate."

Ghanaians demand Ofori-Atta for Abu Trica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians online demanded that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta return to face multiple criminal charges.

The demands have heightened after news broke that internet personality Abu Trica had been extradited to the US..

Several Ghanaians argue that the government must ensure that the US releases Ofori-Atta to them, just as it has done.

Source: YEN.com.gh