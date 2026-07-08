Abu Trica's lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor revealed on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, that the arrested businessman had been rushed to the Police Hospital

Barker-Vormawor disclosed that lawyers had been denied access to Abu Trica for over a week, with no clarity on where he was being held

The lawyer announced plans to file a habeas corpus application if authorities continued to deny Abu Trica his right to legal counsel

Arrested Ghanaian businessman and socialite Abu Trica has been taken to the Police Hospital while in custody, according to his lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, who raised serious concerns about his client's treatment and legal rights on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Abu Trica is reportedly receiving medical treatment at the hospital after falling ill while in police custody. Photo source: Abu Trica

Source: Facebook

Barker-Vormawor, a prominent Ghanaian lawyer and activist, took to X to reveal that sources at the Police Hospital had alerted him to Abu Trica's hospitalisation.

The disclosure came amid mounting frustration over what the lawyer described as a complete denial of access to his client since his arrest.

Lawyers blocked from reaching Abu Trica

Barker-Vormawor stated that the legal team had been unable to see or communicate with Abu Trica for more than a week after he was taken into Ghana police custody.

He added that their formal requests to meet with him as his legal representatives had gone unanswered.

Making matters worse, he said Interpol, which initially had custody of Abu Trica, had since indicated that the suspect was no longer in their hands, leaving his legal team with no confirmed information on where he was being held.

"We have no idea where he is being held, and Interpol, which first had custody of him, says they don't have him," Barker-Vormawor wrote.

In response, he announced that the legal team intended to file a habeas corpus application the following day should the state persist in blocking Abu Trica's access to counsel.

A habeas corpus application compels authorities to produce a detained person before a court and justify the grounds for their continued detention.

Lawyer warns against FBI pressure

Barker-Vormawor did not hold back in voicing his broader frustration, warning that the treatment of Abu Trica set a dangerous precedent.

He cautioned that permitting the state to strip a citizen of basic legal rights in order to satisfy foreign law enforcement interests could eventually be used against anyone, including politicians.

"Today, it's a 'fraud boy'. Tomorrow it will be a politician," he wrote.

The X post detailing the news of Abu Trica's hospitalisation is below:

Ghanaians react to Abu Trica's hospitalisation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

TT_Godswillling commented:

"It is a stain on the judiciary if the said allegations are true. We treat the politicians with the right to their lives but not the common man. Until we are united, the story will always favour the hunter."

PhraseSena2021 said:

"They will never allow a politician to go through this. The system is just designed and structured to favour politicians."

200_EMA_xx wrote:

"Why are they treating him like a terrorist? Even murderers in the US aren’t treated this way. It’s only money he stole what the hell?"

Abu Trica's lawyer gives clarity on reports of his extradition appeal being dismissed, sharing an update on the case after a court appearance on July 6. Image credit: Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Twitter

Abu Trica's lawyer dismisses appeal dismissal claims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abu Trica's lawyer dismissed claims that his client's appeal against his extradition had been dismissed by the Accra High Court.

Barker-Vormawor shared further developments regarding his client's case, as his extradition to the US over alleged fraud allegations loomed.

Source: YEN.com.gh