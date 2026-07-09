Ghanaians online have demanded that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta return to face multiple criminal charges

The demands have heightened after news broke that internet personality Abu Trica had been extradited to the US

Several Ghanaians explain that the government must ensure the US releases Ofori-Atta to them just as they have done

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Ghanaians online have reacted to the news that internet personality Abu Trica has been extradited to the United States to face wire fraud charges.

Reports suggest that Abu Trica was extradited on Thursday, July 9, 2026, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157.

Ghanaians online demand the return of Ken Ofori-Atta as authorities allow Abu Trica to be extradited to the US. Photo credit: Abu Trica/Instagram & Ken Ofori-Atta/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a post on X, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, the lawyer for Abu Trica, shared the exact time the flight left Ghana.

"Mr Frederick Kumi was removed from this jurisdiction earlier today, aboard Delta Air Lines flight 157, an aircraft that departed at sixteen minutes past nine o'clock."

A photo on social media showed Abu Trica boarding the flight alongside FBI officials.

Abu Trica's lawyer raised health concerns

Abu Trica's extradition has caused a public stir due to the concerns raised by his legal team in the hours leading up to his departure.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor indicated that he had been unable to locate or meet with his client before Abu Trica was flown out of the country.

Earlier reports had indicated that Abu Trica had been rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra, with Barker-Vormawor voicing concern over what he described as a denial of access to legal counsel.

Ghanaians request Ofori-Atta in exchange for Abu Trica

Meanwhile, several Ghanaians online who heard of Abu Trica's extradition demanded that former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, be brought back to Ghana from the US to face trials.

Ofori-Atta remains the subject of multiple criminal charges in Ghana arising from decisions taken during his tenure as Finance Minister.

On June 16, 2026, a US immigration court approved former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's application to adjust his immigration status, paving the way for him to obtain lawful permanent residency.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the reactions to Abu Trica's extradition. Read them below:

@ExcellenceReign said:

"Lol ...they should look sharp and then bring Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana."

@Brahkayy wrote:

"Ken Ofori Atta must be brought down by all means possible to account for his reckless management."

@NQTOBIBA said:

"Abu trica dey go watch world cup final, you dey here dey worry give am😏."

@iam_kakra wrote:

"Let’s condemn this decision taken here by our leaders is so sad. Where is the Ken Ofori-Atta…oral failed. Cecilia Dapaah is walking free; they are negotiating with the chairman to refund the money and escape jail. Nana B situation as Mahama himself said it."

@lucrica8 said:

"But like joke like joke we are still serving our colonial masters. They didn't have a tangible case on him ooo. Look at the Russia guy who came to mess our ladies up; even him, koraaa, his country didn't allow us to bring him here hmmm."

@01cartii wrote:

"The black man will always be the downfall of another black man. Ken-Ofori Attah is enjoying in US and can’t be brought back again after messing up with the country’s finances. We are extraditing our own people. We🇬🇭are like dogs serving our masters. We eat whatever they throw at us."

@Mikeazabu1957 said:

"Ghana should have agreed to his extradition on one condition. An exchange: Abu Trica for Ken Ofori-Atta. That should have been the deal."

@amartious2000 wrote:

"Our extradition system is weak. Otherwise, why is it that Ken Ofori-Atta extradition is taking years 🤔."

@Stephen_wilz said:

"White man will do anything to protect his citizens, but black man de3 gyimie saaa. Can’t we protect our citizens?? Ken Ofori Atta wey be Ghanaian sef we can’t bring him to Ghana 🇬🇭."

Source: YEN.com.gh