Erastus Asare Donkor took to Facebook on July 21, 2026, to speak out on the controversy surrounding an alleged private video of Kumasi-based DJ KA

Erastus appealed to Ghanaians to consider the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on those involved before sharing the footage

The journalist's post has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users questioning DJ KA's own role in the video's existence

Award-winning broadcast journalist Erastus Asare Donkor has stepped into the growing storm surrounding an alleged private video linked to Kumasi-based radio presenter DJ KA, calling on Ghanaians to resist the urge to share the footage online.

Ghanaian journalist Erastus Asare Donkor warns against sharing an alleged DJ KA private video. Image credit: Erastus Asare Donkor, DJ KA

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post published on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Erastus appealed directly to the public to pause and reflect before forwarding the private tape.

He framed his message around empathy, asking people to consider how they would feel if the roles were reversed.

"Before you share that video of the DJ, ask yourself, would I have shared it if my sister or I was the one in the video? Don't be part of someone's disgrace!!" he wrote

Erastus Asare Donkor's DJ KA Privacy Appeal

Erastus centred his message on the real-world harm that comes from circulating private content without consent.

He stressed that the emotional and psychological consequences for anyone caught up in such a situation are serious, regardless of whether that person is a public figure or not.

The appeal arrives as discussions about the alleged video continue to dominate Ghanaian social media, with many users debating whether it is ethical to share private content involving celebrities and media personalities.

DJ KA is a well-known radio presenter based in Kumasi, and the controversy has drawn significant attention nationally.

The Facebook post of Erastus Asare Donkor is below:

Reactions to Erastus Asare Donkor's Post

Not everyone online was moved by Erastus's appeal. Several commenters turned the conversation back on DJ KA, questioning the circumstances under which the video came to exist in the first place.

@Dela Li wrote:

"Did we tell him to record himself?"

@Owusu Emmanuel said:

"Remind him to act maturely, considering he's the one who recorded it."

@Manasseh Kitcher commented:

"But he recorded it for the public."

@Akum Abalaba Nelson added:

"Some of us no see yet ooo🙄 Who get am?🤔"

@Atta Owusu Junior wrote:

"Why did he record? What was his main purpose of doing that?"

Godfred Dame speaks on leaked tape scandal

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on statements made by Attorney General Godfred Dame in response to the leaked recording involving Richard Jakpa.

The recording has sparked significant controversy, suggesting attempts to manipulate witness testimony in a high-stakes case against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson concerning €2.37 million in financial loss.

Source: YEN.com.gh