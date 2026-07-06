Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor has questioned the wisdom of his client, Abu Trica, granting an interview while his extradition case remains before the courts

The lawyer stressed that judges decide cases based on evidence and legal arguments presented in court, not on media interviews or public statements

His remarks sparked debate online, with many Ghanaians suggesting Abu Trica may have complicated his own defence by speaking publicly

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Lawyer Oliver Barker-Vormawor, counsel for Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica, has shared a pointed message following his client's decision to grant a television interview while his extradition case remains before the courts.

Abu Trica's lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, questions his client's decision to make a television appearance amid his extradition case. Image credit: Daily Watch/Abu Trica (X & Instagram)

Source: Instagram

On June 3, 2026, Abu Trica appeared in an interview with seasoned presenter Captain Smart on Onua TV.

During the interview, he denied claims that the case against him involved $8 million, insisting investigators had admitted the amount linked to the matter was $13,000.

"There is no such thing as an $8 million claim in the case against me. They themselves admitted they gave me $13,000," he said.

Abu Trica also claimed the widely circulated $8 million allegation emerged during an interrogation following his arrest.

According to him, he was taken from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) cells at night to a dark conference room, where he was questioned by five men.

The X video of Abu Trica's interview with Captain Smart, where he disputed the widely circulated $8 million allegation, is below.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor reacts to Abu Trica's interview

Speaking to the media after court proceedings, Oliver Barker-Vormawor made it clear that it is generally not advisable for anyone involved in an ongoing court case to publicly discuss the matter.

The lawyer stressed that judges base their decisions on the evidence and legal arguments presented before the court rather than statements made through the media.

"No responsible lawyer would advise a client to grant a television interview and publicly discuss a case that is still before the courts."

The X video of Oliver Barker-Vormawor's comments on Abu Trica's media appearance is below.

Fans react to Abu Trica's lawyer's message

The lawyer's comments sparked immediate reactions online, with many Ghanaians debating whether Abu Trica had made a costly strategic mistake.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@kwadwosheldon

"Lmao, I remember saying that granting that interview was an L move, and some f**ls on this app came into my comments to insult me. Well, there you have it — that's his lawyer saying it now! Mmoa."

@TheLoudIntrovet

"Hmm, the lawyer is protecting his reputation. Abu Trica is also protecting his brand. The court is protecting the law. One of them will lose. It won't be the lawyer."

@mensaxbarca

"Your own lawyer tells you not to discuss a pending case on TV and you still went ahead? That's how you LOSE."

@KSnetne

"A very fair point from Barker-Vormawor. In high-stakes legal matters like extradition, public statements can inadvertently complicate a defence. It is always best to let the legal arguments speak for themselves in court."

Abu Trica faces criticism from the public after his lawyer questioned his decision to grant an interview amid his ongoing case. Image credit: Abu Trica (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Abu Trica suffers setback in extradition case

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica's emergency application seeking to halt his extradition to the United States on Monday, July 6, 2026.

His lawyers had filed the application on Friday, July 3, 2026, in a bid to stop his transfer to American authorities. The ruling brought Abu Trica a step closer to being extradited to the United States.

Source: YEN.com.gh