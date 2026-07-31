Some Kristo Asafo Mission members openly rejected Israel Kwadwo Akofena's leadership during the late Apostle Kantanka's final funeral rites

Members interviewed at the funeral grounds insisted they do not recognise Akofena as the rightful successor to the church's founder

Videos of the interviews went viral on social media, with Ghanaians closely watching how the leadership dispute will unfold

Some members of the Kristo Asafo Mission have publicly rejected Israel Kwadwo Akofena as their leader despite his installation, with the disagreement playing out during the final funeral rites of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Kristo Asafo members reject Akofena as leader at postle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral despite installation. Image credit: Onuashowtime, Kristo Asafo Mission

Source: Facebook

In interviews conducted at the funeral grounds, several members openly expressed their opposition to Akofena's leadership, insisting that they do not recognise him as the rightful person to lead the church following the passing of its founder.

According to those interviewed, their position remains unchanged despite reports that Akofena has already been installed. They argued that the late Apostle Kantanka still remains the leader.

The interviews have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread reactions from Ghanaians who continue to follow developments surrounding the Kantanka family and the future of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Apostle Kantanka's legacy lives on

The late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka devoted decades of his life to building the Kristo Asafo Mission into one of Ghana's most recognised religious organisations while also making significant contributions to engineering, technology, manufacturing, and education.

His final funeral rites attracted thousands of mourners, including traditional leaders, politicians, religious figures, celebrities, and members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, all of whom gathered to celebrate his remarkable legacy.

As videos of the interviews continue to circulate online, many Ghanaians are closely watching how the leadership issues within the church will unfold in the coming days.

The Facebook video of some Kristo Asafo members rejecting Akofena as their leader is below.

Kristo Asafo member speaks about Kantanka's burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of Kristo Asafo and Team Adwoa Safo says Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was buried at midnight.

She claimed the hearse seen at Transitions Funeral Home was not carrying the late Kantanka's body.

According to her, the Kristo Asafo founder was buried like a traditional chief because he was regarded as a king, whom she described as Obrempong.

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Source: YEN.com.gh