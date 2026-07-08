Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has confirmed that her marriage to Bobby Maris has ended after eight years together

Ogbodo shared her feelings in emotional Instagram story posts, saying she was tired of being treated like 'the Princess wey dey marry me'

The actress also warned bloggers to seek receipts before posting anything about her private life

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has put months of speculation to rest, confirming publicly that her marriage to fellow actor Bobby Maris is over.

Uche Ogbodo confirms her marriage to Bobby Marris has collapsed

Source: Instagram

The actress broke her silence through a series of raw, impassioned posts on her Instagram story, questioning why women are expected to silently endure unhappiness in marriage while men are afforded the same choice without judgement.

"For person to tire for marriage now nah taboo because nah woman? Must it always be man must taya? My tayad is tayad! I am tayad of the Princess wey dey marry me," she wrote. "What is wrong with that? To be happy as a woman in marriage nah by connection in this country! I no do again nah sin? Make nobody push me to the wall because I be rubber oo! 8 years of my life isn't enough yet? Maybe I should give it 20 years or maybe 6 feet under before the crown of thorns can fit me well."

Uche Ogbodo on marriage, gender and walking away

The post touched a nerve far beyond celebrity gossip, with Ogbodo articulating a frustration many women privately share but rarely voice in public. She questioned what she called the double standard placed on women who choose to exit unhappy relationships, asking pointedly:

"What is my offence in wanting to be happy?"

Uche Ogbodo warns bloggers over false reports

Alongside the emotional outpouring, Ogbodo took a firm stance against online commentators she felt were spreading inaccurate information about her situation.

"All these bloggers, be collecting receipts ooo! No dey post fake news. Ask for receipts. Cos I come correct with receipts. I'm not like my predecessors o!" she wrote, making it clear she intends to challenge any misinformation directly.

The union between Ogbodo and the younger Bobby Maris had attracted attention throughout its course, partly because of the visible age gap between the two. While Ogbodo turned 40 in May, Marris will be 35 in September.

See the screenshot of Uche Ogbodo's post as reshared on Instagram below:

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah's divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown had officially confirmed her divorce from her husband, Maxwell Mensah.

Speaking in an interview with TV3's Cookie Tee, she said their separation was amicable and that she was the happiest she had ever been.

McBrown's confirmation of her marital separation came after years of rumours claiming that her union with her husband was on the rocks.

Source: YEN.com.gh