"My Helper": Mercy Asiedu Shares Emotional Tribute to Apostle Kwadwo Safo at His Funeral
- Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu attended the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and disclosed that he had raised her since childhood
- She said his influence was responsible for getting her into acting and making her popular in Ghana
- The actress described him as her "life's helper" and said she could not miss celebrating him
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Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, known affectionately as Asabea, attended the funeral of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at Gomoa Mpota, sharing an emotional tribute about the deep personal bond she shared with him.
The veteran actress was among some entertainment stars who turned up at the funeral grounds to pay their respects to the late industrialist and religious leader.
Her appearance came at a funeral that has been in contention after a court ruled in favour of an injunction restraining Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with her father's burial arrangements.
Despite that injunction, the funeral rites went ahead at Gomoa Mpota as scheduled, drawing family, church members and well-wishers to the grounds.
Mercy Asiedu shares emotional Apostle Safo tribute
Mercy Asiedu disclosed that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had raised her, indicating that she was under his care since childhood.
She said:
"Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo raised me. I was under his care since childhood. His impact on my life is 90% so I have to also celebrate him."
The actress went on to credit him directly for the career path she is now known for, describing just how far his influence stretched into her adult life.
She added:
"It is even his influence that got me into the acting career and made me popular in Ghana. He was my life's helper."
The X video of Mercy Asiedu paying tribute to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo at the funeral grounds is below.
Osebo the Zaraman spotted at Apostle Safo's funeral
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman also made an appearance at the funeral grounds, where he was hailed by the crowd present as he arrived to pay his respects.
Jubilant scenes as Kristo Asafo Mission members celebrate at Apostle Kwadwo Safo's funeral, video emerges
A video shared by blogger Dek360 showed the fashion entrepreneur walking into the premises in his black and red attire, drawing loud cheers from mourners already gathered at the venue.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.