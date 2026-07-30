Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu attended the funeral of Apostle Kwadwo Safo and disclosed that he had raised her since childhood

She said his influence was responsible for getting her into acting and making her popular in Ghana

The actress described him as her "life's helper" and said she could not miss celebrating him

Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu, known affectionately as Asabea, attended the funeral of the late Apostle Prof. Emeritus Ing. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at Gomoa Mpota, sharing an emotional tribute about the deep personal bond she shared with him.

Mercy Asiedu opens up about her bond with Apostle Kwadwo Safo at his funeral. Image credit: Daily Watch.

Source: Twitter

The veteran actress was among some entertainment stars who turned up at the funeral grounds to pay their respects to the late industrialist and religious leader.

Her appearance came at a funeral that has been in contention after a court ruled in favour of an injunction restraining Sarah Adwoa Safo from proceeding with her father's burial arrangements.

Despite that injunction, the funeral rites went ahead at Gomoa Mpota as scheduled, drawing family, church members and well-wishers to the grounds.

Mercy Asiedu shares emotional Apostle Safo tribute

Mercy Asiedu disclosed that the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had raised her, indicating that she was under his care since childhood.

She said:

"Late Apostle Kwadwo Safo raised me. I was under his care since childhood. His impact on my life is 90% so I have to also celebrate him."

The actress went on to credit him directly for the career path she is now known for, describing just how far his influence stretched into her adult life.

She added:

"It is even his influence that got me into the acting career and made me popular in Ghana. He was my life's helper."

The X video of Mercy Asiedu paying tribute to the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo at the funeral grounds is below.

Osebo the Zaraman spotted at Apostle Safo's funeral

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, fashion personality Osebo the Zaraman also made an appearance at the funeral grounds, where he was hailed by the crowd present as he arrived to pay his respects.

A video shared by blogger Dek360 showed the fashion entrepreneur walking into the premises in his black and red attire, drawing loud cheers from mourners already gathered at the venue.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh