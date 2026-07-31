The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 31, 2026, covering all regions of the country

Thunderstorms with rain are possible in parts of Northern Ghana, including Yendi, Bolgatanga, Wa, and Jirapa, later in the afternoon

Coastal and southern areas face drizzle and slight rain, while the state of the sea has been described as calm

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for the afternoon of Friday, July 31, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and drizzle across several parts of the country.

GMet indicated that variably cloudy conditions will be the dominant weather pattern nationwide, with more active weather expected to develop as the day progresses, particularly in the north.

The GMet issues its afternoon weather forecast for July 31, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Southern and Coastal Ghana weather

Along the southern coast and in major urban centres, residents should expect overcast skies with pockets of light precipitation.

Accra, Takoradi, Axim, Kumasi, and Obuasi are likely to experience drizzle, while Koforidua and Akim Oda face a higher chance of slight rain.

Cities including Aflao, Anloga, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Ho, Kwahu Tafo, Sefwi Bekwai, and Tarkwa are expected to remain variably cloudy without significant rainfall.

Fishermen and seafarers will find conditions more favourable offshore, as GMet has classified the state of the sea as calm, registering a rating of one.

Northern Ghana braces for thunderstorms

Conditions are set to be more volatile further north. GMet has flagged the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by rain in Yendi, Bolgatanga, Wa, and Jirapa during the afternoon hours.

Residents in those areas are advised to take precautions ahead of the expected activity.

In contrast, Tamale, Bole, Damongo, and Nalerigu are forecast to enjoy sunny intervals despite the broader unsettled picture across the northern sector.

Within the Forest and Transition zone, Kete Krachi and Atebubu may also be affected by thunderstorms with rain, while Ejura and Kintampo are expected to remain variably cloudy.

Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, and Sampa are among the areas most likely to see brighter spells during the afternoon.

GMet urged the public to remain cautious, advising residents to stay safe and drive carefully given the mixed and at times hazardous conditions expected across the country.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

GMet's earlier thunderstorm warning

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its morning weather update for Friday, July 31, 2026, covering conditions across the country.

Mist and fog patches were expected to reduce visibility in coastal, forest, and mountainous areas during the early hours of the day.

GMet also warned of rough sea conditions, urging motorists and residents in affected areas to exercise caution.

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Source: YEN.com.gh