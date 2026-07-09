Mercy Johnson surprised Regina Daniels with a black pickup truck packed with branded gift boxes at her new Abuja home on July 8

Regina Daniels had only asked her mentor for a television, but Mercy Johnson went far beyond that request

A video Regina shared on Instagram showed her dropping to her knees in tears while calling Mercy Johnson to say thank you

Mercy Johnson pulled off one of the most wholesome surprises in Nollywood this year, dispatching a black pickup truck stacked with branded gift boxes to Regina Daniels' new home in Abuja on July 8, reducing the younger actress to tears on camera.

Regina Daniels, widely known for her acting career and her high-profile marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, has spoken openly for years about the maternal role Mercy Johnson plays in her life. That bond became very visible in a video she posted to Instagram, which quickly went viral.

Mercy Johnson Sends Truck of Gifts to Regina Daniels' New Abuja Home, Star Breaks Down in Tears

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson's gift leaves Regina Daniels speechless

The story behind the gesture makes it even more touching. Regina had mentioned to Mercy Johnson in passing that she wanted a television for her newly acquired Abuja property. What rolled through her compound gates was something else entirely: a truckload of gift boxes, far exceeding anything she had asked for.

When the vehicle arrived, Regina's reaction was immediate. She jumped with excitement before reaching for her phone to call Mercy Johnson directly. As the two spoke, she dropped to her knees, overcome with emotion, repeatedly calling the veteran actress "mummy" and thanking her for going so far beyond what she had requested.

In her Instagram caption, Regina wrote:

"Everyone!!! Permit me to show off how spoilt I am 🤭. Short story: So I told my mama @mercyjohnsonokojie that I want a tv for my new home in Abuja. And as always, mama went extra mile to put a smile on my face 🥹... kaiii!! My Queennnnn!! I love youyuuu!!! May I never be a part of anything that will cause you pain ma."

She continued:

"Omo!!! Mummyyyy I'm tired of shouting I love youuyl but that seems to be the only words my heart speaks. Thank youuuu my LEGEND."

Mercy Johnson's response

The veteran actress did not stay quiet in the comments. Mercy Johnson replied directly to the post, writing: "🩸 love you. 🐱🥰"

The exchange between the two women drew widespread attention online, with fans celebrating the sincerity of a mentorship that has clearly grown into something much deeper than a professional relationship.

Watch the video of Mercy Johnson's gift to Regina Daniels as shared on Instagram below;

Source: YEN.com.gh